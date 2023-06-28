Lionel Messi poses with wife Antonela Roccuzzo on holiday in the Bahamas - and also stops for a photo with Andriy Shevchenko's son

Lionel Messi has been spotted in the Bahamas with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and the son of footballing great Andriy Shevchenko.

Lionel Messi enjoying summer break

Spent time in Argentina and now the Bahamas

Joining Inter Miami after PSG contract expires

WHAT HAPPENED? Lionel Messi, who celebrated his 36th birthday on June 24, has been enjoying his holidays with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their sons Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro in Rosaria, Argentina. After heading to the Bahamas, Messi has been pictured with Kristian Shevchenko, the son of former Ukrainian striker Andriy Shevchenko.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi is joining MLS side Inter Miami after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain runs out at the end of this month. The forward had a more lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, while a return to Barcelona became an impossibility due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) limitations, but he has agreed to sign for the Miami outfit.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Shevchenko, 16, posted the photo with Messi and captioned it: "A pleasure to meet the goat". The Argentine World Cup winner will be unveiled as an Inter Miami player next month, with his contract at PSG expiring on June 30.

WHAT NEXT? Messi could make his Inter Miami debut against Mexican side Cruz Azul on July 21 after beginning training with the MLS outfit. He will not, however, be appearing in the MLS All-Star match against Arsenal on July 19, with the former Barcelona superstar having not been named in Wayne Rooney's squad for the fixture.