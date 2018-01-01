Liga MX releases Clausura calendar

A title rematch takes place in Jornada 14, with Jornada 7 giving fans a pair of rivalry matches to watch out for

Liga MX announced its calendar for this spring's Clausura on Wednesday, with the ball rolling once again on Friday, January 4, in a contest between Monarcas Morelia and Toluca.

Later that night, runner-up Cruz Azul will return to action, traveling to face Puebla just 19 days after the close of its Apertura campaign.

Cruz Azul will be much better rested for its chance at revenge on Club America with the final rematch between the clubs slated for Jornada 14, with Club America hosting a special Sunday night matchup between the two. They won't have to wait that long for the first meeting of the year between two 'grandes,' the league's traditional four biggest clubs. Cruz Azul hosts Chivas in the second week of play,

Article continues below

Jornada 2 also is when the current champion, America, will get back into play. After the club requested and was granted a postponement for its week one match against Necaxa, which now will take place Tuesday, March 5, Las Aguilas will open their Clausura campaign January 11 on the road against Atlas.

Jornada 7 will offer fans a pair of Clasicos, with Chivas hosting Guadalajara rival Atlas in the Clasico Tapatio on February 16 and America traveling just a few miles north to take on Pumas in the Clasico Capitalino. Chivas fans also will have to look out for a home match on a Monday, with their side hosting Veracruz on the night of February 4.

The country's most important Clasico, the Clasico Nacional between America and Chivas, is slated for March 16 at the Estadio Chivas. The Clasico Regio, between Monterrey's two clubs Rayados and Tigres, takes place in Jornada 9, with Tigres hosting their rivals in El Volcan on March 2.

Oscar Pareja, the new coach of Tijuana, makes his Xolos debut against Chivas on January 5 before his home debut arrives January 12 with a contest against Tigres on the turf of the Estadio Caliente.

The league will break for the March FIFA window, playing games March 15-17 and not picking up play again until March 29-31.

Click here for the link to the full calendar.