Premier League
King Power Stadium
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Leicester vs Arsenal Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueLeicesterArsenalLeicester vs Arsenal

How to watch the Premier League match between Leicester and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Battered after their Carabao Cup exit, Arsenal will aim to extend their winless run in the Premier League to 15 games when they take on Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners lost to Newcastle 4-0 on aggregate after their second-leg 2-0 defeat in the Carabao Cup semi-finals on February 5, while the Foxes suffered an FA Cup fourth-round exit following last week's 2-1 loss to Manchester United.

In the league, Mikel Arteta's men trial current leaders Liverpool by seven points, while Leicester continue their battle against the drop.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Leicester vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Leicester and Arsenal will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Universo and USA Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Leicester vs Arsenal kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
King Power Stadium

The Premier League match between Leicester and Arsenal will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicestershire, England.

It will kick off at 4:30 am PT / 7:30 am ET on Saturday, February 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Leicester vs Arsenal Probable lineups

LeicesterHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestARS
30
M. Hermansen
3
W. Faes
5
M. Okoli
2
J. Justin
16
V. Kristiansen
14
B. Reid
6
W. Ndidi
18
J. Ayew
24
B. Soumare
11
B. El Khannouss
9
J. Vardy
22
D. Raya
12
J. Timber
2
W. Saliba
49
M. Lewis-Skelly
6
Gabriel
5
T. Partey
8
M. Oedegaard
41
D. Rice
19
L. Trossard
30
R. Sterling
53
E. Nwaneri

4-3-3

ARSAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Ruud van Nistelrooy

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Mikel Arteta

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Leicester team news

The Foxes manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will be sweating on the availability of Jamie Vardy due to a knock, while Jannik Vestergaard and Victor Kristiansen also remain doubtful.

On the injury front, Abdul Fatawu will the rest of the season with a knee injury, while Ricardo Pereira is ruled out with a thigh injury.

Bobby Decordova-Reid is likely to start ahead of Stephy Mavididi in the middle.

Arsenal team news

Arteta's injury woes just got worse after the recent loss to Newcastle, as Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli have now joined Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka in the treatment room.

Ben White has a slight chance of making the squad after partaking in full training, as is the case with Nathan Butler-Oyedeji.

Ethan Nwaneri, Leandro Trossard and Raheem Sterling are expected to line up in attack.

Standings

