This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Harry Winks Leicester 2023-24Getty Images
Championship
team-logo
King Power Stadium
team-logo
watch on espn+
GOAL

Leicester City vs Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

ChampionshipLeicester vs SouthamptonLeicesterSouthampton

How to watch the Championship match between Leicester and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leicester will take on Southampton in the Championship at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

After two defeats in a row, Leicester bounced back with a 2-1 win over West Brom in their last game. They have a two-point lead at the top of the league standings and will be hoping to extend that.

The Saints were on a good run with three wins in a row but lost their most recent outing 1-2 against Cardiff City. They have confirmed a spot in the playoffs and will be looking to carry a winning momentum to end the season on a high.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leicester vs Southampton kick-off time

Date:April 23, 2024
Kick-off time:3 pm EST
Venue:King Power Stadium

The match will be played at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Leicester vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Leicester team news

Conor Coady, who made just his second start of the year in the Championship on Saturday, partnered with Jannik Vestergaard in defence, and there's a chance we could see a repeat of this pairing on Tuesday.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the Foxes ahead of their 44th Championship fixture of the 2023-24 season.

Leicester predicted XI: Hermansen; Pereira, Coady, Vestergaard, Faes; Ndidi, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall; Fatawu, Mavididi, Vardy.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Hermansen, Ward, Stolarczyk
Defenders:Faes, Doyle, Coady, Vestergaard, Justin, Pereira
Midfielders:Ndidi, Winks, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Albrighton
Forwards:Iheanacho, Daka, Cannon, Vardy, Mavididi, Fatawu, Akgun, Marcal

Southampton team news

Southampton will be missing their primary goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, who is out for the rest of the season due to an Achilles injury.

They are otherwise with a fully fit squad, fit and ready to go.

Southampton predicted XI: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Bree; Aribo, Smallbone, S Armstrong; A Armstrong, Adams, Fraser.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:McCarthy, Lumley
Defenders:Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis, Walker-Peters, Manning, Larios, Stephens, Bree
Midfielders:Sulemana, Aribo, Brooks, Fraser, Amo-Ameyaw, Charles, Armstrong, Smallbone, Downes, Rothwell
Forwards:Adams, Armstrong, Mara, Edozie, Stewart

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
4/3/23Southampton 1-0 LeicesterPremier League
20/8/22Leicester 1-2 Southampton Premier League
22/5/22Leicester 4-1 SouthamptonPremier League
2/12/21Southampton 2-2 LeicesterPremier League
1/5/21Southampton 1-1 LeicesterPremier League

Useful links

Advertisement