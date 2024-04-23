Leicester City vs Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Leicester and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leicester will take on Southampton in the Championship at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

After two defeats in a row, Leicester bounced back with a 2-1 win over West Brom in their last game. They have a two-point lead at the top of the league standings and will be hoping to extend that.

The Saints were on a good run with three wins in a row but lost their most recent outing 1-2 against Cardiff City. They have confirmed a spot in the playoffs and will be looking to carry a winning momentum to end the season on a high.

Leicester vs Southampton kick-off time

Date: April 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: King Power Stadium

The match will be played at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Leicester vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Leicester team news

Conor Coady, who made just his second start of the year in the Championship on Saturday, partnered with Jannik Vestergaard in defence, and there's a chance we could see a repeat of this pairing on Tuesday.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the Foxes ahead of their 44th Championship fixture of the 2023-24 season.

Leicester predicted XI: Hermansen; Pereira, Coady, Vestergaard, Faes; Ndidi, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall; Fatawu, Mavididi, Vardy.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hermansen, Ward, Stolarczyk Defenders: Faes, Doyle, Coady, Vestergaard, Justin, Pereira Midfielders: Ndidi, Winks, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Albrighton Forwards: Iheanacho, Daka, Cannon, Vardy, Mavididi, Fatawu, Akgun, Marcal

Southampton team news

Southampton will be missing their primary goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, who is out for the rest of the season due to an Achilles injury.

They are otherwise with a fully fit squad, fit and ready to go.

Southampton predicted XI: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Bree; Aribo, Smallbone, S Armstrong; A Armstrong, Adams, Fraser.

Position Players Goalkeepers: McCarthy, Lumley Defenders: Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis, Walker-Peters, Manning, Larios, Stephens, Bree Midfielders: Sulemana, Aribo, Brooks, Fraser, Amo-Ameyaw, Charles, Armstrong, Smallbone, Downes, Rothwell Forwards: Adams, Armstrong, Mara, Edozie, Stewart

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 4/3/23 Southampton 1-0 Leicester Premier League 20/8/22 Leicester 1-2 Southampton Premier League 22/5/22 Leicester 4-1 Southampton Premier League 2/12/21 Southampton 2-2 Leicester Premier League 1/5/21 Southampton 1-1 Leicester Premier League

