Leicester boss Rodgers rules out winter sales with Maddison linked to Man Utd

The Scottish coach does not expect any January departures at the King Power Stadium despite speculation over a prized midfielder's future

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has ruled out selling any key players during the January transfer window, amid rumours James Maddison could be set for a move to .

The Foxes have enjoyed a stellar 2019-20 campaign to date, rising to second in the Premier League standings after 21 fixtures.

Rodgers' side are on course to qualify for the and may still harbour faint hopes of domestic glory, despite being 13 points behind runaway leaders .

Article continues below

A number of Leicester's top performers have been linked with moves away from the club in the winter transfer window, including the likes of Ben Chilwell, Caglar Soyuncu and Maddison.

United are among those to have been credited with an interest in Maddison, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add extra creative talent to his ranks in the midst of an injury crisis which has seen Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay sidelined.

However, Rodgers has insisted that there will be "nobody going" at this stage of the season, as Leicester aim to keep pace with their top-four rivals through to May.

"Nobody will leave here that we don't want to go," he told a press conference on Friday. "I think we've had a couple of enquiries in terms of loans and for some of our younger players.

"But the players that are always talked about and mentioned, there will be nobody going."

Rodgers is not expecting Leicester to bring in any new players this month either, but he acknowledged the fact that his squad will need strengthening ahead of a possible European campaign next term.

"We know if we're going to be playing European football next season then we're going to need the depth but January is a very difficult month," he added.

"I think we'll see if we can improve the squad and if we don't then we'll have to wait until the summer but as I've said before we're in a really good place and we don't want to stockpile.

"They have to be players that are going to improve the squad."

The Foxes are currently preparing for an third-round clash at home to on Saturday afternoon, which comes four days before a semi-final meeting with .

Leicester are not due back in Premier League action again until January 11, when they will welcome to the King Power Stadium.