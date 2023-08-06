Leeds United vs Cardiff City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Leeds and Cardiff, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds United mark their return to the Championship with an opening weekend fixture against Cardiff City on Sunday afternoon.

After a three-year stint in the Premier League, the Whites are back in the second tier of English football. Having endured a Premier League nightmare last season as they lost their top-flight status after finishing second-from-bottom, many are wondering if Leeds will show any signs of a hangover on their Championship return.

Although more arrivals are needed through the door before the end of the summer transfer window, Leeds fans have a reason for optimism with the appointment of former Norwich City promotion specialist Daniel Farke as their new head coach.

As for the visitors, Cardiff would have probably gone down to League One were it not for Reading's points deduction last season. During the 2022-23 season, three managers came and went as the Bluebirds came close to relegation from the Championship under Steve Morison, Mark Hudson, and Sabri Lamouchi.

Erol Bulut, formerly a manager at Fenerbahce, has been tasked with leading the new era, and having overseen a promising summer in the transfer market, the 48-year-old will be looking to guide the Bluebirds to the higher reaches of the table.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leeds vs Cardiff kick-off time

Date: August 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:30 am EDT Venue: Elland Road

The Championship clash between Leeds United and Cardiff City is to be played at Elland Road, Leeds on Sunday, August 6, 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 9:30 am EDT.

How to watch Leeds vs Cardiff online - TV channels & live streams

The Championship encounter can be streamed live on ESPN+ in the US.

Team news & squads

Leeds team news

As a consequence of their relegation to the second tier, a lot of Leeds' players have moved on to other clubs across the continent on loan deals, leaving a smaller squad size at Elland Road that continues to be plagued with injuries.

New boss Daniel Farke will be looking sweating on his striking options heading into Sunday's clash, with both Georginio Rutter and Patrick Bamford being serious doubts after hobbling out of their final pre-season friendly with Hearts last weekend.

Jack Harrison, Tyler Adams and Junior Firpo are three other senior players set to miss the start of the season. Despite the speculation surrounding No. 1 Illan Meslier’s future so far this summer, the Frenchman could continue in between the sticks for the Whites ahead of new signing Karl Darlow from Newcastle United.

However, versatile defender Ethan Ampadu could well make his competitive debut for the Peacocks in the engine room alongside Jamie Schackleton. Leeds have also completed the signing of former Norwich defender Sam Byram on a free transfer in time for him to feature against Cardiff.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Ayling, Cooper, Struijk, Hjelde; Ampadu, Shackleton; James, Summerville, Sinisterra; Gelhardt.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Darlow Defenders: Ayling, Cooper, Struijk, Hjelde, Byram, Drameh Midfielders: Ampadu, Shackleton, Poveda, Dallas, Gray, Bate Forwards: James, Summerville, Sinisterra, Gelhardt, Perkins, Greenwood, Gnonto

Cardiff team news

Cardiff boss Erol Bulut will be without the services of first-choice goalkeeper Ryan Allsop after he suffered an injury in the club’s final pre-season friendly against Wycombe Wanderers, with Jak Alnwick set to start in goal.

Romaine Sawyers is also missing with a knee injury, but Joe Ralls, Mark McGuinness, Rubin Colwill, and Callum Robinson have all returned to training and could make the trip to Elland Road.

Aaron Ramsey has decent minutes under his belt in the pre-season, and could bring experience in the middle of the park.

Other summer arrivals Dimitrios Goutas, and Yakou Meite from Sivasspor and Reading, respectively, will be pushing for starts here, while loan attackers Ike Ugbo and Karlan Grant are expected to start up top.

Cardiff City possible XI: Allsop; Ng, Goutas, Simpson, O'Dowda; Wintle, Adams, Ramsey; Ojo, Grant, Ugbo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Allsop, Luthra Defenders: Ng, Goutas, Simpson, Collins, Romeo, Bagan, Benjamin, McGuinness Midfielders: Wintle, Adams, Ramsey, Ralls, O'Dowda, Colwill, Rinomhota, Bowler Forwards: Ojo, Grant, Ugbo, Robinson, Meite, Etete, Tanner

Head-to-Head Record

These two sides last met in the FA Cup third round in January, with Leeds recording a 5-2 win in the replay after the first match ended in a 2-2 draw. The visitors have the upper hand in the recent head-to-head record, with two wins and two draws in the last five meetings against Leeds.

Date Match Competition 19/1/23 Leeds 5-2 Cardiff FA Cup 8/1/23 Cardiff 2-2 Leeds FA Cup 21/6/20 Cardiff 2-0 Leeds EFL Championship 14/12/19 Leeds 3-3 Cardiff EFL Championship 3/2/18 Leeds 1-4 Cardiff EFL Championship

Useful links