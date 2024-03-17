Leeds United vs Millwall: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Premier League hopefuls Leeds United will play host to Millwall in Sunday's Championship encounter at Elland Road.

Both sides will be looking to extend their unbeaten league runs, as Leeds and Millwall come into the tie after wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City, respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leeds United vs Millwall kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 11 am ET Venue: Elland Road

The Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall will be played at Elland Road in Leeds, England.

It will kick off at 11 am ET on Sunday, March 17, in the United States (US).

How to watch Leeds United vs Millwall online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+ in the US.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Leeds United team news

The Whites manager Daniel Farke could name an unchanged line-up from the Sheffield Wednesday win, with the likes of Daniel James and Joel Piroe likely to start on the bench once again.

Jaidon Anthony would also be available for selection for the weekend tie, Jamie Shackleton remaining as a doubt, while Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas are out injured.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Gray, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville; Bamford

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow Defenders: Rodon, Cresswell, Cooper, Firpo, Byram, Roberts, Shackleton Midfielders: Ampadu, Gruev, Gray, Kamara, James, Anthony, Summerville Forwards: Piroe, Bamford, Rutter, Gnoto, Gelhardt, Joseph, Perkins

Millwall team news

Millwall boss Neil Harris may also field a similar side from the Birmingham win, although Ryan Longman is in contention to start ahead of Duncan Watmore on the left flank.

The likes of Shaun Hutchinson, Kevin Nisbet and Tom Bradshaw all remain sidelined through injuries.

Millwall possible XI: Sarkic; Leonard, Tanganga, Cooper, Bryan; Honeyman, Saville, Mitchell, Watmore; Flemming, Obafemi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sarkic, Bialkowski, Trueman Defenders: Cooper, Tanganga, Bryan, Wallace, McNamara, Harding Midfielders: Mitchell, Campbell, Saville, De Norre, Leonard, Norton-Cuffy, Honeyman, Esse, Longman, Mayor Forwards: Obafemi, Emakhu, Watmore, Flemming

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Leeds United and Millwall across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 17, 2023 Millwall 0-3 Leeds United Championship January 28, 2020 Leeds United 3-2 Millwall Championship October 5, 2019 Millwall 2-1 Leeds United Championship March 30, 2019 Leeds United 3-2 Millwall Championship September 15, 2018 Millwall 1-1 Leeds United Championship

Useful links