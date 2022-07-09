Leeds leave Raphinha out of pre-season squad amid intense transfer interest from Barcelona and Chelsea

The Brazilian winger's future may be decided in the coming days after being kept out of Australia trip

Leeds star Raphinha has been left out of the squad for their pre-season tour amid reports of a possible summer transfer.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move to Barcelona in recent months, while Premier League side Chelsea have emerged as another possible destination. Arsenal were also in for the winger, though their chances of landing him have seemingly taken a hit in recent weeks.

No deal has been struck so far, but Raphinha's hopes of a transfer appear to have been boosted as the club confirmed he will not be part of their pre-season preparations.

What is the latest on Raphinha?

Leeds are set to depart on a pre-season tour of Australia.

The Premier League team will take on Brisbane Roar, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace in three friendlies as their preparations for the 2022-23 campaign commence.

Coach Jesse Marsch has named 26 players who will travel to Australia with the rest of the team and Raphinha has been omitted from the squad.

While the star winger has been left out, Marsch has included new signing Tyler Adams in the team. The United States international joined the team in a deal worth £20 million ($24m) this week.

Will Raphinha leave Leeds?

Clarity over Raphinha's future has been held up over a disagreement between the player and the club, GOAL reported recently.

Raphinha's preferred destination is Barcelona, but Leeds would prefer to accept Chelsea's offer.

Barca have since improved their bid for him and are willing to match Chelsea's £60m ($72m) offer, GOAL confirmed this week, but Raphinha has issued a 48 hour ultimatum for the Camp Nou club to have the deal wrapped up.

