USMNT star Adams completes £20m Leeds transfer from RB Leipzig

The midfielder has left RB Leipzig to reunite with his former coach Jesse Marsch, as well as his international team-mate Brenden Aaronson, in England

Leeds United have announced the signing of RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams, with the USMNT international making the switch to join the Premier League outfit.

The 23-year-old will reunite with his former boss Jesse Marsch at Elland Road as a successor to club icon Kalvin Phillips, following the latter's move to Manchester City.

The arrival of Adams is the latest influx of American talent to link up with Leeds, who are in the process of reshaping their squad after surviving a dramatic relegation battle to avoid the drop back to the Championship on the final day of last season.

How much will Leeds pay for Adams?

Leeds will pay a £20 million ($24m) fee for Adams, including various add-ons, for the USMNT star.

It marks a shrewd bit of business for the Whites, who saw Phillips depart for more than twice as much in making the switch to City.

Though officially undisclosed, it is believed to be below the fee paid for Adams' USMNT team-mate Brendan Aaronson, which was reportedly close to £22 million ($28m).

Adams contract length

The midfielder has reportedly signed a five-year deal with the club that will take him through 2027.

Leeds, Adams and the USMNT all win as Marsch gets his man

The view from GOAL's USMNT Correspondent, Ryan Tolmich:

This is one of those moves that seems like a wise decision for all involved.

In Adams, Leeds get their Kalvin Phillips replacement, even if the American isn’t quite as complete as the England star.

There is not, however, a player in the world more familiar with Jesse Marsch’s system, having played under the former Red Bull boss for years, and he should fit in perfectly with the pace and physicality of the Premier League.

For Adams, despite giving up Champions League football, he makes a move to a club that should give him plenty of playing time ahead of Qatar 2022. He had fallen down the pecking order a bit at Leipzig, but will now have several months of Premier League games to ready him for the World Cup.

Despite his secure USMNT spot, Adams still has a lot of growing to do as he looks to add a bit more to his game, which has always been based on energy and tenacity.

In the end, Marsch gets his guy, Adams gets a move to the Premier League and Leeds get one hell of a number six that should only get better in the years to come. It's a win for all involved.

Where will Adams play for Leeds?

Adams is expected to be, if not a direct replacement for Phillips, then at the very least a player who can fulfil his position in the heart of midfield for Leeds going forward.

Under previous boss Marcelo Bielsa and England supremo Gareth Southgate, the former Whites man was utilised mainly as a lone defensive midfielder in a 4-1-4-1 formation, or as part of a double pivot in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

With Marc Roca also recruited from Bayern Munich this summer, there is a chance Adams could partner him in a 4-2-2-2 formation for Marsch - but the American is likely to wait until he has all his recruits through the door before fully settling on his approach for the season.

Who else will Leeds sign and sell this summer?

Adams is the fifth signing of what has been a busy off-season for the Whites, as the club throw themselves wholeheartedly into revamping their squad following struggles to improve late in the tenure of Bielsa.

He follows USMNT team-mate Aaronson, ex-Bundesliga comrade Roca, Denmark defender Rasmus Kristensen and Manchester City teenager Darko Gyabi through the door at Elland Road.

That is not the end of Leeds's business either, with the club thought to be close for a move for Feyenoord winger Luis Sinisterra and in the race for Club Brugge's attacking midfielder Charles De Ketelaere too.

On the outgoing side, Phillips is comfortably the biggest name to depart - but far more interest has been geared towards the future of Brazil winger Raphinha, who is almost certain to exit.

The destination for the Selecao star has been the main point of consternation however, with Leeds reportedly satisfied by a bid from Chelsea, but with the player set on a move to Barcelona, whose financial troubles may well have been resolved for at least one more window.

