Leeds complete Casilla capture from Real Madrid

The 32-year-old goalkeeper has linked up with the Championship promotion hopefuls on a long-term deal through to the summer of 2023

Leeds United have completed the signing of Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid, with the goalkeeper penning a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Whites.

Goal revealed on Tuesday that the 32-year-old was poised to make a move to Elland Road.

An agreement has now been reached and the experienced custodian has joined the ranks of the Championship promotion hopefuls.

Article continues below

A statement released by Leeds on their official website read: “Leeds United are delighted to announce the signing of Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.

“The experienced 32-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half year deal at Elland Road, running until the summer of 2023.

“Casilla becomes Marcelo Bielsa’s first signing of the January transfer window and has been handed the number 33 shirt.

“The addition will add competition amongst the goalkeeping ranks and he will now fight with Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Will Huffer for a starting berth at Elland Road.”

More to follow…