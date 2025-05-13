How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers NHL Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Florida Panthers to start the high-voltage Game 5 of the second round of the NHL Playoffs on May 14, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The series is tied 2-2, and Florida won the most recent meeting 2-0.
The Maple Leafs have a 52-26-4 overall record and are 23-10-3 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. They have scored 267 goals this season, averaging 3.3 goals per game, which is seventh in the league.
The Panthers have a 47-31-4 overall record, including an 18-15-2 record within the Atlantic Division. Florida dominates the NHL with a total of 10.3 penalty minutes every game.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers NHL game, plus plenty more.
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time
The Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Florida Panthers in an epic NHL game on May 14, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.
Date
May 14, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
Venue
Scotiabank Arena
Location
Toronto, Canada
How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: ESPN
Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers team news
Toronto Maple Leafs team news
Auston Matthews has scored 33 goals and provided 45 assists so far this season, leading the Maple Leafs.
William Nylander has nine assists and six goals in his previous ten games.
Toronto Maple Leafs injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Anthony Stolarz
Upper body injury
Day-to-Day
Jani Hakanpaa
Knee injury
Out
Florida Panthers team news
Matthew Tkachuk has scored 22 goals and provided 35 assists for the Panthers so far this season.
Sam Bennett has contributed three assists and five goals during his last ten games.
Florida Panthers injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Evan Rodrigues
Undisclosed
Day-to-Day
Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers head-to-head record
The Panthers and the Maple Leafs' Game 5 is expected to be another fiercely contested encounter based on their previous five head-to-head meetings. The Panthers have won three of their five games, defeating Toronto 5-4 in Game 3 and winning their latest one 2-0 on May 12, 2025. In response, the Maple Leafs won Games 1 and 2 consecutively, both by a single goal. Given that three of the five encounters have been decided by a single goal, these results demonstrate how fairly matched the two teams have been. Additionally, on April 9, Florida defeated Toronto 3-1 in their final regular-season encounter. Game 5 may depend on the goalie, special teams, and whether top-line players—like Auston Matthews or Matthew Tkachuk—can create the difference in a crucial situation, given this back-and-forth pattern.
Date
Results
May 12, 2025
Panthers 2-0 Maple Leafs
May 10, 2025
Panthers 5-4 Maple Leafs
May 08, 2025
Maple Leafs 4-3 Panthers
May 06, 2025
Maple Leafs 5-4 Panthers
Apr 09, 2025
Panthers 3-1 Maple Leafs