How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers NHL Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers, including how to watch and team news.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Florida Panthers to start the high-voltage Game 5 of the second round of the NHL Playoffs on May 14, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The series is tied 2-2, and Florida won the most recent meeting 2-0.

The Maple Leafs have a 52-26-4 overall record and are 23-10-3 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. They have scored 267 goals this season, averaging 3.3 goals per game, which is seventh in the league.

The Panthers have a 47-31-4 overall record, including an 18-15-2 record within the Atlantic Division. Florida dominates the NHL with a total of 10.3 penalty minutes every game.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time

The Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Florida Panthers in an epic NHL game on May 14, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Date May 14, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Arena Location Toronto, Canada

How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers team news

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Auston Matthews has scored 33 goals and provided 45 assists so far this season, leading the Maple Leafs.

William Nylander has nine assists and six goals in his previous ten games.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Anthony Stolarz Upper body injury Day-to-Day Jani Hakanpaa Knee injury Out

Florida Panthers team news

Matthew Tkachuk has scored 22 goals and provided 35 assists for the Panthers so far this season.

Sam Bennett has contributed three assists and five goals during his last ten games.

Florida Panthers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Evan Rodrigues Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers head-to-head record

The Panthers and the Maple Leafs' Game 5 is expected to be another fiercely contested encounter based on their previous five head-to-head meetings. The Panthers have won three of their five games, defeating Toronto 5-4 in Game 3 and winning their latest one 2-0 on May 12, 2025. In response, the Maple Leafs won Games 1 and 2 consecutively, both by a single goal. Given that three of the five encounters have been decided by a single goal, these results demonstrate how fairly matched the two teams have been. Additionally, on April 9, Florida defeated Toronto 3-1 in their final regular-season encounter. Game 5 may depend on the goalie, special teams, and whether top-line players—like Auston Matthews or Matthew Tkachuk—can create the difference in a crucial situation, given this back-and-forth pattern.

Date Results May 12, 2025 Panthers 2-0 Maple Leafs May 10, 2025 Panthers 5-4 Maple Leafs May 08, 2025 Maple Leafs 4-3 Panthers May 06, 2025 Maple Leafs 5-4 Panthers Apr 09, 2025 Panthers 3-1 Maple Leafs

