How to watch today's Las Palmas vs Real Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Real Madrid secured their first La Liga win last time out, but still find themselves a few spots off the summit when they take on Las Palmas at Gran Canaria on Thursday.

The defending champions put past three unanswered goals against Real Valladolid last weekend, while Los Amarillos suffered a 2-1 loss to Leganes.

How to watch Las Palmas vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), La Liga match between Las Palmas and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ESPN.

Las Palmas vs Real Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:30 pm EST Venue: Gran Canaria

La Liga match between Las Palmas and Real Madrid will be played at Estadio Gran Canaria in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:30 pm EST on Thursday, August 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Las Palmas team news

Adnan Januzaj and Pejino are ruled out with muscle injuries, while Fabio Gonzalez is a touch-and-go due to an ankle issue.

Las Palmas manager Luis Carrion could introduce Sandro Ramirez off the bench despite the attacker scoring in the last two outings.

Las Palmas possible XI: Cillessen; Suarez, McKenna, Marmol, A. Munoz; J. Munoz, Loiodice, Rodriguez; Marvin, Moleiro, McBurnie.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cillessen, Horkas, Valles Defenders: Marmol, Suarez, McKenna, Sinkgraven, A. Munoz, Herzog Midfielders: Marvin, J. Munoz, Gonzalez, Campana, Loiodice, Moleiro, Fuster, Rozada, Rodriguez, Gil Forwards: Kaba, Cardona, B. Ramirez, McBurnie, Mata, S. Ramirez, Cedric

Real Madrid team news

Jude Bellingham, David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga all makeup for the injury absentees at the club, while Jesus Vallejo remains fitness doubt after missing the Valladolid win.

Ferland Mendy is back from his ban and will reclaim his left-back spot from Fran Garcia.

With games in quick succession, Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is expected to rotate his side. So the likes of Lucas Vazquez, Luka Modric and Brahim Diaz can see themselves starting on Thursday.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Modric; Brahim; Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin Defenders: Carvajal, Militao, Vasquez, Vallejo, Garcia, Rudiger, Mendy Midfielders: Valverde, Modric, Tchouameni, Guler, Ceballos Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Mbappe, Rogrygo, Endrick, Brahim

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Las Palmas and Real Madrid across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 27, 2024 Las Palmas 1-2 Real Madrid La Liga September 27, 2023 Real Madrid 2-0 Las Palmas La Liga March 31, 2018 Las Palmas 0-3 Real Madrid La Liga November 5, 2017 Real Madrid 3-0 Las Palmas La Liga March 1, 2017 Real Madrid 3-3 Las Palmas La Liga

