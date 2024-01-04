Las Palmas vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Las Palmas and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona have some ground to cover in order to defend their La Liga crown as they travel to Gran Canaria to take on Las Palmas on Thursday.

Although Xavi's men registered a 3-2 victory against Almeria in their last league outing, the Blaugrana ended the year seven points off the top of the table, while the newly-promoted hosts were ninth following a 1-0 loss at Athletic Bilbao.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Las Palmas vs Barcelona kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:30 pm ET Venue: Gran Canaria

La Liga match between Las Palmas and Barcelona will be played at the Gran Canaria Stadium in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:30 pm ET on January 4 in the United States (US).

How to watch Las Palmas vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+ in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Las Palmas team news

Las Palmas boss Garcia Pimienta will not be able to avail the services of injured defender Alvaro Lemos, while midfielders Fabio Gonzalez and Alberto Moleiro are doubtful for Barca's visit.

Julian Araujo is ineligible to face his parent club so Alex Suarez should step in at right-back, while Equatorial Guinea defender Saul Coco would be available before heading to partake in the African Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast.

Las Palmas possible XI: Valles; Suarez, Coco, Marmol, Cardona; Munoz, Perrone, Rodriguez; Park, Munir, Sandro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Escandell, Valles, Killane Defenders: Marmol, Coco, Suarez, Curbelo, Sinkgraven, S. Cardona Midfielders: Perrone, Mfulu, Loiodice, Munoz, I. Gonzalez, Moleiro, Rodriguez, Sinfgraven, Hergoz, F. Gonzalez, Park Forwards: El Haddadi, Kaba, S. Ramirez, B. Ramirez, M. Cardona, Herrera, Pejino, Pau Ferrer

Barcelona team news

A number of youngsters were spotted training ahead of the trip to Las Palmas, suggesting that the likes of Ander Astralaga, Diego Kochen, Pau Prim, Albert Navarro, Pau Cubarsi and Hector Fort could be included in the squad.

At the same time, several players such as Pedri, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Inigo Martinez, Marcos Alonso and Gavi are ruled out on account of injuries.

Frenkie de Jong is back from his ban, while Jules Kounde and Ferran Torres are set to be available.

Also available to make his debut off the bench, Brazilian forward Vitor Roque will carry the burden of wearing Lionel Messi's former number at Barca.

Barcelona possible XI: Pena; Cancelo, Araujo, Kounde, Balde; Roberto, De Jong, Gundogan; Raphinha, Torres, Lewandowski

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pena, Astralaga, Kochen Defenders: Kounde, Christensen, Balde, Cancelo, Navarro, Cubarsi, Fort Midfielders: Romeu, De Jong, Gundogan, Roberto, Fermin Lopez, Pau Prim Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Raphina, Felix, Yamal, Roque

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Las Palmas and Barcelona across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 1, 2018 Las Palmas 1-1 Barcelona La Liga October 1, 2017 Barcelona 3-0 Las Palmas La Liga May 14, 2017 Las Palmas 1-4 Barcelona La Liga January 14, 2017 Barcelona 5-0 Las Palmas La Liga February 20, 2016 Las Palmas 1-2 Barcelona La Liga

