How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks, including how to watch and team news.

The Los Angeles Lakers are scheduled to meet the Atlanta Hawks to open a highly anticipated NBA game on January 3, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT.

The Hawks score more than the Lakers, scoring 117.3 points a game to their 112.

Atlanta also has a huge advantage on the boards, grabbing 46 per game to Los Angeles' 41.2.

The Hawks have a slight edge over the Lakers in shot blocking, with 5.3 blocks each game compared to 4.9 for the Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks: Date and tip-off time

The thrilling NBA clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks will happen on January 3, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, California.

Date January 3, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Los Angeles Lakers team news

Anthony Davis scores 26.1 points a game, makes 52.7% of his field goals, and grabs 11.6 boards, including 9.0 on defense.

LeBron James handles 35 minutes a game and gives 8.9 assists per game with 3.8 turnovers each game.

Los Angeles Lakers Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Jarred Vanderbilt Knee injury Out PF, Christian Wood Knee injury Out

Atlanta Hawks team news

Trae Young contributes to the Hawks with 22.0 points a game and 87.9% free-throw accuracy despite a 39.7% field goal rate.

Jalen Johnson averages 10.2 rebounds each game, including 8.4 on defense.

Atlanta Hawks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Cody Zeller Personal Out SG, Kobe Bufkin Shoulder injury Out for Season

Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks head-to-head record

Based on their recent past against each other, the upcoming clash between the Lakers and the Hawks should be a close one. The Hawks have taken two of the last five games between the two teams, including a close one on December 7th, 2024, by a score of 134–132. This shows that they can win close games. The Lakers, on the other hand, won by a huge 136–105 score on March 19th, 2024, showing how dominant they can be when their stars are playing at their best. Atlanta's 138–122 win on January 31st, 2024, showed how excellent they were at getting a lot of points. However, Los Angeles responded with consecutive victories in early 2023, which showed how tough they were. Both teams have strong defenses and key players who are performing at a high level. This game could come down to rebounding and finishing strong in the end, which would make for an exciting game.

Date Results Dec 07, 2024 Hawks 134-132 Lakers Mar 19, 2024 Lakers 136-105 Hawks Jan 31, 2024 Hawks 138-122 Lakers Jan 07, 2023 Lakers 130-114 Hawks Dec 31, 2022 Lakers 130-121 Hawks

