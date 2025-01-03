How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Los Angeles Lakers are scheduled to meet the Atlanta Hawks to open a highly anticipated NBA game on January 3, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT.
The Hawks score more than the Lakers, scoring 117.3 points a game to their 112.
Atlanta also has a huge advantage on the boards, grabbing 46 per game to Los Angeles' 41.2.
The Hawks have a slight edge over the Lakers in shot blocking, with 5.3 blocks each game compared to 4.9 for the Lakers.
Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks: Date and tip-off time
The thrilling NBA clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks will happen on January 3, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, California.
|Date
|January 3, 2025
|Tip-off Time
|10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT
|Venue
|Crypto.com Arena
|Location
|Los Angeles, California
How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks live on:
- TV channel: NBA TV
- Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.
How to listen to Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks play-by-play commentary on radio
Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.
SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.
You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.
Los Angeles Lakers team news
Anthony Davis scores 26.1 points a game, makes 52.7% of his field goals, and grabs 11.6 boards, including 9.0 on defense.
LeBron James handles 35 minutes a game and gives 8.9 assists per game with 3.8 turnovers each game.
Los Angeles Lakers Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
|PF, Jarred Vanderbilt
|Knee injury
|Out
|PF, Christian Wood
|Knee injury
|Out
Atlanta Hawks team news
Trae Young contributes to the Hawks with 22.0 points a game and 87.9% free-throw accuracy despite a 39.7% field goal rate.
Jalen Johnson averages 10.2 rebounds each game, including 8.4 on defense.
Atlanta Hawks Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|C, Cody Zeller
|Personal
|Out
|SG, Kobe Bufkin
|Shoulder injury
|Out for Season
Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks head-to-head record
Based on their recent past against each other, the upcoming clash between the Lakers and the Hawks should be a close one. The Hawks have taken two of the last five games between the two teams, including a close one on December 7th, 2024, by a score of 134–132. This shows that they can win close games. The Lakers, on the other hand, won by a huge 136–105 score on March 19th, 2024, showing how dominant they can be when their stars are playing at their best. Atlanta's 138–122 win on January 31st, 2024, showed how excellent they were at getting a lot of points. However, Los Angeles responded with consecutive victories in early 2023, which showed how tough they were. Both teams have strong defenses and key players who are performing at a high level. This game could come down to rebounding and finishing strong in the end, which would make for an exciting game.
|Date
|Results
|Dec 07, 2024
|Hawks 134-132 Lakers
|Mar 19, 2024
|Lakers 136-105 Hawks
|Jan 31, 2024
|Hawks 138-122 Lakers
|Jan 07, 2023
|Lakers 130-114 Hawks
|Dec 31, 2022
|Lakers 130-121 Hawks