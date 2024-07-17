How to watch today's LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids, as well as kick-off time and team news.

LA Galaxy currently holds a five-point lead over Colorado Rapids in the top five on the Major League Soccer (MLS) Western Conference table.

However, both teams will aim to return to winning ways when they lock horns at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday.

Los Angelinos come off a 2-0 loss at Dallas, while the Rapids played out a two-goal draw with New York Red Bulls on the previous matchday.

LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

MLS match between LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Wednesday, July 17, in the United States (US).

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy team news

Galaxy boss Greg Vanney will not be able to call upon the services of Jonathan Perez, Dejan Joveljic, Julian Aude and Gaston Brugman due to injuries.

Joseph Paintsil will feature up front, supported by Gabriel Pec from the left side.

LA Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Nelson, Yoshida, Neal, Yamane; Cerrillo, Delgado; Fagundez, Puig, Pec; Paintsil

Position Players Goalkeepers: Scott, Micovic, McCarthy Defenders: Yamane, Yoshida, Nelson, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Caceres, Neal, Garces Midfielders: Delgado, Puig, Cerrillo, Lepley, Vivi Forwards: Fagundez, Pec, Berry, Paintsil, Bibout

Colorado Rapids team news

Moise Bombito is unlikely to be available for selection after recently being involved with the Canada national team at the Copas.

Djordje Mihailovic will miss the game as the midfielder has been selected in the United States squad for the Olympic games.

Besides, Daniel Chacon and Jackson Travis are ruled out through knee and groin injuries, respectively.

Rafael Navarro should lead the attack on Wednesday.

Colorado Rapids possible XI: Steffen; Rosenberry, Abubakar, Maxso, Vines; Ronan, Larraz; Fernandez, Bassett, Cabral; Navarro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Steffen, Beaudry, Bandre Defenders: Rosenberry, Vines, Maxso, Abubakar, Loffelsend, Anderson, Edwards, Jones Midfielders: Fernandez, Larraz, Ronan, Frederick Forwards: Lewis, Navarro, Harris, Stewart-BaynesNavarro, Yapi, Cabral

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 24, 2023 Colorado Rapids 0-0 LA Galaxy MLS May 6, 2023 LA Galaxy 1-3 Colorado Rapids MLS September 17, 2022 LA Galaxy 4-1 Colorado Rapids MLS July 16, 2022 Colorado Rapids 2-0 LA Galaxy MLS September 11, 2021 Colorado Rapids 1-1 LA Galaxy MLS

