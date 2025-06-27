Kansas City Chiefs 2025 NFL Season Preview

Patrick Mahomes is aiming to go for his crown again with a star-studded cast as the Chiefs remain the team to beat.

The Kansas City Chiefs were a game away from history. They already made history by making it to three consecutive Super Bowl games as the two-time defending champions. A win in Super Bowl LIX would’ve cemented them as one of the, if not the finest, NFL teams in the history of the league. But what happened at the Super Bowl left everyone shell-shocked. The Chiefs were blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles. A drubbing to end a possible attempt at establishing a dynasty.

Well, that one result cast so many doubts on the Chiefs, who are eying a record tenth straight AFC West title. The Chiefs started 9-0 in the regular season and were the last undefeated team in the NFL last season. They were not so free-scoring, but the offence was giving the defence enough dough to rack up win after win. They ended the season unbeaten at home and registered a supreme 15-2 end to the regular season. There was no competition in the AFC as they enjoyed the top seed advantage and a bye in the wildcard round.

The Chiefs were expected to have an easy run in the playoffs, but they struggled and toiled. Narrow victories over the Texans and Bills papered cracks, but the Super Bowl was a rude awakening that they ran out of gas after two glorious seasons.

They will start the new season with nothing but glory on their mind. Coach Andy Reid and superstar Patrick Mahomes would be eying Super Bowl LX already. Tight end Travis Kelce is entering the final year of his contract and maybe career, perhaps his season and might want to leave with another title before entering the Hall of Fame. With rookies like Xavier Worthy and veterans JuJu Smith-Schuster hungry, can the Chiefs take the crown again in an ascending AFC West?

2025 Offseason Recap

The Chiefs had some plaguing issues in the past season, which they addressed in this offseason. They tried to fix the hole at left tackle and remake their left side of their offensive line. Although they didn’t make major moves, they made sure they kept their notable players by re-signing them.

They were forced to let go of some starters due to the salary cap restrictions. But with smart additions and players coming back from injuries, they are expected to be right back in the groove. Despite some interest in their coaching staff, the Chiefs managed to retain most of the key figures as they weren’t tempted by head coaching roles elsewhere.

Notable Signings & Retentions:

1 Creed Humphrey – C

The All-Pro centre was signed on a long-term deal to keep suitors away from him.

2 Trey Smith – G

Kansas City used the franchise tag on him and also got to keep him on a long-term deal.

3 Jaylon Moore – OT

The quest for a starting left tackle took them to Moore, who has mostly been a backup for the 49ers. Whether he would be an upgrade on Thuney remains to be seen.

4 Elijah Mitchell – RB

With the two main backs from the previous season leaving, Mitchell can come in to provide experience to the coaches. On the back of a hamstring injury, he needs to improve his fitness.

5 Jerry Tillery – DT

Tillery adds defensive line depth along with versatility to fill a variety of roles. Although we cannot get groundbreaking numbers from him.

6 Charles Omenihu - DE

The free agent was signed on a one-year deal after playing a key role in their back-to-back Super Bowl triumphs.

7 Nick Bolton – LB

Bolton, who is the eyes and ears of coaches on the field, signed a lucrative three-year deal worth $45 million.

8 Kristian Fulton – CB

Fulton adds depth at cornerback, and he can be paired with Trent McDuffie. His recurring injuries might be a dealbreaker.

9 Bailey Zappe – QB

Another QB entering prime years, Zappe is back for another stint with the Chiefs. He is the FBS single-season record holder at the college level.

10 Gardner Minshew – QB

In the odd case of Mahomes struggling with injuries, they stocked up well with the addition of experienced Minshew.

Key Exits

1 Joe Thuney – G

The team MVP’s departure comes as a huge loss in terms of performance and leadership. But the move had to be made keeping the salary cap in mind.

2 Tershawn Wharton - DT

The defensive lineman enjoyed a fine season and wanted a massive new contract. He got his wish with the Carolina Panthers as the Chiefs had their purse tight.

3 Justin Reid – S

Another key player is leaving the set-up, as Reid didn’t receive an extension despite expecting one.

4 DJ Humphries - DT

The DT ended a short spell with the Chiefs after failing to make the left tackle spot his own.

5 Carson Wentz – QB

The Chiefs readjusted their salary cap by releasing the veteran who didn’t contribute much.

6 Samaje Perine – RB

After a cold snub by a grieving Mahomes after the Super Bowl, Perine signed for the Bengals.

7 Mecole Hardman – WR

The hero from the 2023 Super Bowl was released after an 18-month spell with the Chiefs.

8 DeAndre Hopkins – WR

With Worthy breaking out, Hopkins was cut loose by the management to make room.

9 Justin Watson – WR

Despite an attempt to keep him on their roster, Watson pushed for a move to be a starter with the Houston Texans.

10 Keith Taylor -DT

Saw an opportunity to be a starter and pushed for the move as he signed for the Atlanta Falcons.

2025 Draft Recap

The Chiefs went into the Draft room needing cover at multiple positions. They had the chance to address a few holes, and they did well.

Here’s a breakdown of the Chiefs’ draft class:

Round 1, No. 31: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Josh Simmons comes with a lot of expectations to fill the left tackle role. However, he is returning from a torn patella that ended his season prematurely. Andy Reid knows this and said they will wait for him.

Round 2, No. 63: Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

As key players departed and Chris Jones is turning 31, Normann-Lott was needed to replenish the DT role. He is likely to see a bigger role.

Round 3, No. 66:Ashton Gillotte, DE, Louisville

The Chiefs were 19th in the league last season in sacks. It allows a chance for Gillotte to make his mark as a rookie.

Round 3, No. 85: Nohl Williams, CB, Cal

The lack of depth at CB will help Williams carve a spot for himself on the roster. He is expected to contribute right away, according to Mike Bradway.

Round 4, No. 133: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

Through Royals, the Chiefs added more speed to an already stacked WR role. He and Worthy might form an incredible partnership.

Round 5, No. 156: Jeffrey Bassa LB Oregon

Bassa knows he’s entering a stacked LB group and might add value on special teams.

Round 7, No. 228: Brashard Smith, RB, SMU

In his one season at SMU, Smith showed a lot of promise and speed. The exact qualities the Chiefs want in their backfield.

2025 Breakout Candidate: Jaden Hicks

Steve Spagnuolo’s record of developing top defensive backs is quite extraordinary. From Trent McDuffie to Jaylen Watson and more, he has worked his magic. As Justin Reid signed with the Saints in the offseason, the Chiefs need someone to step up and add value. They are luckily sitting on a gold mine. Jaden Hicks was a Day 3 pick in the draft but do not discount his talent. It was nothing but crazy fortune that he fell to the fourth round. But it was an immediate steal as the Cheifs picked Hicks.

After struggling initially, the rookie did well to work into the plans of Spagnuolo. The coach can work with talent no matter when they were drafted. After making it to the team, he slid into multiple roles and did whatever was asked of him. Across 469 snaps in 2024, Hicks recorded a 75.1 overall PFF grade which is hugely impressive. His missed tackle rate of 2.7% is the third-lowest among safeties. His numbers were impressive, and he always passed the eye test.

All he needs now is a chance to break through. Reid’s departure may be the perfect platform for him to explode.

Kansas City Chiefs 2025 Schedule Breakdown & Win-Loss Prediction

The Kansas City Chiefs are a prime-time team this season. They have seven games where the spotlight shines the brightest on them. Their season opener is on a Friday night in Sao Paulo, Brazil. They play three games on Sunday, two on Monday and one on Thursday.

Although the Andy Reid era never makes a game bigger than others, they might go against the norm in week 2 when they meet the Philadelphia Eagles. The Super Bowl LIX loss haunted them throughout the preseason, and they might bury the ghosts with a thumping week in the regular season.

The Chiefs also have the blessing of the schedule as they have a normal one, just like the previous season. To close out the season, they meet all divisional rivals in a continuous stretch, and it could be the decisive stretch to decide the title winner.

Week 1: Sept. 5 vs. Los Angeles Chargers (in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday)

Week 2: Sept. 14 vs. Eagles

Week 3: Sept. 21 at New York Giants (SNF)

Week 4: Sept. 28 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 5: Oct. 6 at Jacksonville Jaguars (MNF)

Week 6: Oct. 12 vs. Detroit Lions (SNF)

Week 7: Oct. 19 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 8: Oct. 27 vs. Washington Commanders (MNF)

Week 9: Nov. 2 at Buffalo Bills

Week 10: Bye

Week 11: Nov. 16 at Denver Broncos

Week 12: Nov. 23 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 13: Nov. 28 at Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving)

Week 14: Dec. 7 vs. Houston Texans (SNF)

Week 15: Dec. 14 vs. Chargers

Week 16: Dec. 21 at Tennessee Titans

Week 17: Dec. 25 vs. Broncos (TNF)

Week 18: Jan. 3 or 4 at Raiders

Final Record Projection: 13-4

The Chiefs had one of the best starts ever by going 9-0 in the season last time. This time around, it might be difficult as they have a grudge game in week 2. The schedule means they can find their feet easily in the early season. However, in the final stages, they have a slog on their hand to win their division. That too is a division in ascension, as all the teams are strengthening. This might make life a bit harder for the Chiefs, but expect them to get the job done.

Final Take: Patrick Mahomes to lead another Super Bowl charge

The three-peat dream might have shattered, but the Chiefs remain one of the strongest in the league. The Super Bowl reverse might be a massive one-off if they start the new season well. The AFC West is one of the strongest divisions ever, and they can expect heavy competition to win a tenth successive title.

The Chiefs know that the cost of maintaining a successful squad is always high. They were dealt some face blows in the form of salary cap-enforced departures. But like always, they used the Draft room well to get out of trouble. With new signings coming in, the spirits must be held high.

If Patrick Mahomes stays fit, they could have a field day with the passing game. Andy Reid would never be satisfied with anything less than a Super Bowl win, as he is chasing personal records as the Chiefs' coach as well.