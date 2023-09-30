Kai Havertz was serenaded to the sound of Shakira's Waka Waka song by Arsenal's fans following his first goal for his new club.

The 24-year-old swapped Chelsea for Arsenal this summer in a £65 million deal ($79.2m) but up until today the move had not gone quite to plan.

The German international had failed to score or bag an assist in all eight of his appearances for the Gunners and frustration was growing amongst the club's fans over whether or not he was a worthwhile signing.

Before the north London's 4-0 thrashing of Bournemouth on the south coast today, Blues legend Frank Leboeuf even said Havertz's best position is "on the bench".

However, Havertz took to the pitch against Bournemouth and scored his first goal for his new club in a 4-0 win for the Gunners.

When his goal went in, Arsenal's travelling support sang a snippet of Shakira's hit record 'Waka Waka' and GOAL has everything you need to know about this new viral chant.

What are the lyrics to the Kai Havertz chant?

The Gunners fans used the chorus of the singer's football anthem, and it goes:

Tsamina mina, eh, eh,

Waka waka, eh, eh,

£60 million down the drain,

Kai Havertz scores again.

Listen to the song below.

Why does Havertz have his own chant?

Some of Arsenal's players are given a song after endearing themselves a great deal to their supporters, such as William Saliba.

That has not quite been the case for Havertz, who has struggled to make a telling impact in games and there is much debate over what his best position is - be it in midfield, as a false nine, or on the right.

Despite his slow start, the fans really got behind the German during the Bournemouth game, after his goal, and at the full-time whistle.

He scored the winner in the 2021 Champions League final for Chelsea and there is a talented footballer there. So why not get behind him to boost his confidence levels?

What is the 'Waka Waka' song?

Colombian singer Shakira brought out this song before the 2010 Football World Cup in South Africa and since then it has become something of a cult classic.

The song has sold 15 million downloads worldwide, becoming one of the best-selling singles of all time.

Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) is also known as Waka Waka (Esto es Africa) in Spanish and the song samples the original Cameroonian song Zamina mina (Zangalewa) by Golden Sounds which was a hit song in 1986.

Waka Waka has been sung at many football World Cups and sporting events ever since then.