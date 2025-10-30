How to buy Juventus 2025/26 tickets: Serie A prices, fixtures & more

Going to watch Juventus play in Turin offers football fans a great opportunity to see one of the world’s most famous teams in live action at one of Serie A's most iconic grounds.

A trip to the Allianz Stadium in Turin is on the bucket list of the majority of sports fanatics, and if you have already been there, you'll be keen to go back. The stadium is one of the most technologically advanced stadiums in Europe, the views of the pitch are jaw-dropping, and the acoustics are astounding, which adds to the electric atmosphere.

Founded in 1897, Juventus has grown in stature over the years to become the footballing giant they are today. They are the most successful club in Italy, holding records for most Serie A (36), Coppa Italia (15), and Italian Super Cup (9) titles. They also have a huge global reach with more than 100 million fans in Europe and more than 440 million followers worldwide.

Let GOAL give you all the vital Juventus ticket information you need to know, including how much they cost, where you can buy them and much more.

Upcoming Juventus 2025/26 fixtures

With a hectic schedule poised to take them all over Italy and around Europe this term, Juventus and their fans will have their work cut out as they compete across multiple fronts. Below, you can find their upcoming fixtures for the 2025/26 season:

Date Fixture Competition Tickets Sat Nov 1 vs Cremonese (Away) Serie A Tickets Tue Nov 4 vs Sporting CP Champions League Tickets Sat Nov 8 vs Torino Serie A Tickets Sat Nov 22 vs Fiorentina (Away) Serie A Tickets Tue Nov 25 vs Bodo/Glimt (Away) Champions League Tickets Sat Nov 29 vs Cagliari Serie A Tickets Tue Dec 2 vs Udinese Coppa Italia Tickets Wed Dec 10 vs Pafos Champions League Tickets

How to buy Juventus 2025/26 tickets

To purchase Juventus match tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the club’s official ticket portal. To ensure loyal paying members have early access, tickets tend to get released in several phases, as follows:

J1897 Members: Top-tier members get the first chance to buy tickets.

Top-tier members get the first chance to buy tickets. Black & White & Stadium Members: In the second phase, these members have their turn.

In the second phase, these members have their turn. Public Sale: If any tickets remain, they go on general sale about two weeks after member sales open.

It’s worth checking the site regularly for ticket sales information, ticket release dates, and availability.

Allianz Stadium attendances have been on the rise, so it may not be straightforward for non-members to get match tickets via official routes, especially for marquee encounters such as the Derby d'Italia (Juventus v Inter Milan) or the Derby della Mole (Juventus vs Torino).

Haven't bagged a ticket? It's always worth considering taking a look at secondary resale retailers such as StubHub and LiveFootballTickets, with options from €34.

How much are Juventus 2025/26 tickets?

For those wishing to purchase Juventus tickets at the Allianz Stadium on a match-by-match basis, adult prices range from €35 for seats behind the goal, while seats in the central East or West section can be around €90, when you buy them directly through the club.

Tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub and LiveFootballTickets have tickets from €34.

Prices may also vary based on the opposing team and what the competition is, so you can expect the cheapest tickets for a high-demand match like the Turin Derby or a Champions League tie to start from €50.

Additionally, VIP and hospitality packages are available for those seeking a more luxurious matchday experience, with prices varying based on the level of amenities and services offered.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices.

Juventus hospitality tickets & packages: premium experience for fans

If you want to buy Juventus hospitality tickets, it’s worth checking out the club’s official site. The packages offer a wide range of benefits, from parking spaces at the ground to upmarket dining, awesome views in the West Stand (Ovest) and even personalised service from your own waiting staff.

Whether you’re looking to savour some nostalgic sports bar atmosphere offered by ‘Club Sivori’, or prefer the pure luxury of ‘T 100’, there’s a Juventus hospitality package to suit all needs and they are guaranteed to create unique and memorable experiences. Check out some of the hospitality options available:

JHotel VIP Experience: Offers off-site hospitality close to the Allianz Stadium at a partner hotel. You can revel in the pre-match excitement in a luxurious backdrop, before you can make the short walk to the Juventus Stadium, where you can take your seat in a premium section.

Offers off-site hospitality close to the Allianz Stadium at a partner hotel. You can revel in the pre-match excitement in a luxurious backdrop, before you can make the short walk to the Juventus Stadium, where you can take your seat in a premium section. Club Sivori: Known for its easy-going but bustling atmosphere, this hospitality lounge is dedicated to the prolific forward Omar Sivori, who won the Ballon d’Or in 1961. It’s the perfect package for fans who want an authentic Juve matchday, paired with catering superior to the public parts of the stadium.

Known for its easy-going but bustling atmosphere, this hospitality lounge is dedicated to the prolific forward Omar Sivori, who won the Ballon d’Or in 1961. It’s the perfect package for fans who want an authentic Juve matchday, paired with catering superior to the public parts of the stadium. Legends Club: Designed with Juventus FC’s illustrious history in mind, this lounge offers fans prime views and high-end amenities. It’s the ideal spot for those who want a Juventus hospitality experience that acknowledges I Bianconeri’s famous past.

Designed with Juventus FC’s illustrious history in mind, this lounge offers fans prime views and high-end amenities. It’s the ideal spot for those who want a Juventus hospitality experience that acknowledges I Bianconeri’s famous past. T 100: An exceptional matchday experience, with seats on the halfway line behind the team dugouts. T 100 gives you the thrill of being close to the action, combined with all the luxury of a Juventus hospitality lounge.

What to expect from Juventus 2025/26

Success has been scarce for Juve recently, and it’s been six seasons since they last reigned supreme as Italian league champions. More frustratingly for Juve fans, their side hasn’t mustered a title challenge of late, not recording a top-3 finish since collecting an unbelievable 9th straight Scudetto at the end of the 2019/20 campaign. It doesn’t stop the faithful flocking to the Allianz Stadium, with 40,000+ crowds the norm. Despite the high demand for tickets, many fans’ dreams of watching I Bianconeri in action at the stunning venue have come true, and yours could too.

After a disappointing run of form last season, which was capped off by an early exit from the Champions League, Juventus relieved Thiago Motta of his duties. Igor Tudor, who had played 100+ games for the ‘Old Lady’ and won 2 titles with them during that time, took over the reins in March and was given the responsibility of steadying the ship. Much to the relief of the new manager and the fanatical Juve tifosi, the club secured Champions League football by the skin of their teeth on the last day of the Serie A season.

Now in his first full season in charge, Igor Tudor will be looking to build on a solid start to the current campaign, which has seen Juventus produce a handful of positive displays and results against title-chasing sides. Tudor’s task has been aided by the fact that a number of players who were on loan, including Francisco Conceicao, Michele Di Gregorio, Lloyd Kelly, and Nico Gonzalez, have now signed permanent contracts and are looking to push on.

There’s a real global feel to the Juve squad this season, which further encourages football fans from all over the world to take the trek to Turin. Alongside Conceicao, Kelly, and Gonzalez, Pierre Kalulu (France), Kenan Yildiz (Türkiye), Teun Koopmeiners (Netherlands), Weston McKennie (USA) and Jonathan David (Canada) are all making an impact. Of course, numerous footballing greats have set Serie A alight while wearing the black and white striped jersey, including Italian legends, Roberto Baggio and Alessandro Del Piero and a whole host of international heroes too, such as Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

History of the Allianz Stadium

The Allianz Stadium (or Juventus Stadium) is an all-seater football stadium in the Vallette borough of Turin, Italy and is the home ground of Juventus. The stadium was built on the site of the club's former ground, the Stadio Delle Alpi and was opened in 2011. It has a capacity of 41,689, which makes it the sixth-largest football stadium in Italy.

Aside from regular Juventus games, the Allianz Stadium has staged several high-profile European encounters, including the 2014 UEFA Europa League Final (Sevilla vs Benfica), two matches from the 2021 UEFA Nations League Finals and the 2022 UEFA Women's Champions League Final (Barcelona vs Lyon).