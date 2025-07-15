Jude Bellingham return date revealed as Real Madrid midfielder prepares to undergo shoulder surgery - with England star set to be ‘immobilised’ for a month

A potential Real Madrid return date for Jude Bellingham after he has undergone long-awaited surgery on a painful shoulder injury has been revealed.

The England international has been dealing with a troublesome issue since late 2023. A dislocation suffered at that point has never fully recovered. That is because Bellingham’s schedule has been stacked.

With La Liga, domestic cup, Champions League, European Championship, World Cup qualifying and FIFA Club World Cup action on the agenda, Bellingham has been forced to play through the pain.

The 22-year-old is finally preparing to go under the knife. He will be enjoying a short holiday, potentially with girlfriend Ashlyn Castro in tow, before stepping onto the operating table.

According to SPORT, Bellingham could return to training by mid-October. He has been wearing a protective support for several months that prevents the head of his humerus bone from slipping out of its socket during matches.

Doctors are planning on repairing Bellingham’s ligaments with arthroscopic surgery, with scans picking up no damage to his bones. Said procedure is considered to be "minimally invasive" and boasts a "high success rate".

Bellingham will reportedly need to be "immobilised for at least one month" after surgery, with a sling having to be worn. His recovery is expected to take up to four months, which could mean that he is ready to return to competitive action with Real and the Three Lions in November.