Diogo Jota: It's time for Liverpool to create new history amid 'perfect opportunity'

Liverpool winger Diogo Jota stated that it's time for the club to bounce back and create a new legacy from next season.

Disappointing season for Jota and Liverpool

Jota says perfect time to create new history

Focused on winning titles next season

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking to Liverpool's official magazine WALK ON, Jota mentioned that while he's proud of his development over time and where he is today, it's the perfect time for the club and him to bounce back from their struggles this season.

The Portuguese winger added that Liverpool should use next season as an opportunity to again compete for titles they could not win in this campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: "As a player, you obviously always want to achieve more and more. I feel I’ve reached a level that allows me to look back and realise I’ve completed a great journey to get here and I should be proud of where I am."

"Now it is for us to create new history from next season. I am always motivated to do my best possible and as a Liverpool player, it comes with a lot of responsibility. We are a club that needs to fight for titles and next season we have a perfect opportunity to do that," said the Liverpool forward.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Liverpool and Jota have not had the best of seasons, with the club only winning the Community Shield this campaign, and not qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in six years.

The winger on the other hand was out for much of the campaign due to injury problems, however, now that he is fit again, he is looking forward to helping Liverpool get back to the top next season.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR JOTA AND LIVERPOOL? Liverpool will begin their pre-season campaign with a friendly against 2. Bundesliga side Karlsruher on July 19. Jota is on international duty for Portugal and is likely to feature in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Bosnia & Herzegovina on June 17.