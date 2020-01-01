What is Jose Mourinho's net worth and how much does the Tottenham manager earn?

He has managed Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter and Manchester United among others, but how much is the Portuguese coach worth?

European football changed forever when Jose Mourinho arrived at declaring himself "The Special One".

The native's arrogant personality rubs plenty of people up the wrong way, but he still has plenty of admirers as he continues to stack up title after title during his career.

Though divisive, Mourinho's managerial record - which includes Champions Leagues and leagues won in four different countries - means that he has become one of football's most gilded coaches.

More teams

What sort of money does he command though? And what is his net worth? Goal brings you everything you need to know.

Contents

What is Jose Mourinho's net worth?

Net worth: $50m - $100m Source of wealth: Football contracts, endorsement deals & investments Date of Birth: January 26, 1963 Country of birth: Portugal

Mourinho's net worth is estimated at $100 million (£80m) by the website Celebrity Net Worth, though some estimates place the figure significantly lower.

Spear's, for example, puts Mourinho's net worth at roughly £40m ($50m), but his new deal with as well as compensation from his last job at may have boosted that.

A long career in football, with prolonged success at the biggest clubs in the world over the course of two decades would certainly help an elite-level coach earn millions.

Return to top

How much does Jose Mourinho earn?

Mourinho is on a lucrative £15 million-a-year ($19m) contract at Tottenham, according to the Daily Mail.

That makes him one of the best-paid managers in the Premier League alongside Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp. Indeed, such figures mean that Mourinho is earning similar money to the top players in the Premier League.

However, his actual earnings, once endorsement deals, image rights and so forth are taken into account, are reported to amount to over £20 million ($25m). Even in failure, Mourinho still earns plenty of money as his reported £20 million ($25m) compensation package following his departure from Manchester United attests.

The topic of Mourinho's earnings during his time as head became a problem for the Portuguese when he found himself at the centre of a tax fraud case. In 2019 he accepted a 12-month prison sentence (though served no time in jail) and paid a fine of close to €2.2 million (£2m/$2.5m).

Taking the reported annual salary of Mourinho at Tottenham, you can see what he earns approximately per minute, hour, day, week and month in the table below.

Timeframe Earnings* Per minute £28.50 Per hour £1,712 Per day £41,095 Per week £288,461 Per month £1,250,000 Per year £15,000,000

*Approximates

Return to top

What sponsorship deals does Jose Mourinho have?

Mourinho's high profile has made him an attractive partner for an array of companies, spanning a variety of industries.

He has worked with the likes of adidas, Braun, American Express, Jaguar and Samsung, as well as Heineken, EA Sports, Atlantis Hotels and Hublot.

Betting company Paddy Power notably worked with Mourinho on a series of commercials which were aired in the United Kingdom. The adverts riffed on his self-styled "Special One" persona.

Other endorsement partnerships Mourinho has include one with German car company Audi and the management game app Top Eleven.

As well as working with the aforementioned corporations, Mourinho has been a prominent figure on a number of television networks, including BT Sport, Sky Sports and RT.

Return to top

What charity work does Jose Mourinho do?

Despite his prickly demeanour on the football pitch and in press conferences, Mourinho is very charitable and involves himself in promoting a number of different causes.

During the coronavirus pandemic of 2020, for example, he personally delivered food parcels for Age UK and Love Your Doorstep.

He has happily signed up to take part in a number charity football matches, such as the Soccer Aid initiative and the Game4Grenfell, where he has managed teams and also played as a goalkeeper.

Mourinho was involved in Comic Relief in 2016 and visited the Street League project - set up to help unemployed young people in disadvantaged areas - as part of the drive to raise money.

He has been a global ambassador for the United Nations World Food Programme, worked with children from Palestine and Israel, and donated money to Tsunami relief funds.

How many social media followers does Jose Mourinho have?

Mourinho is not really present on social media channels, but he does have an Instagram account which appears to have been set up in February 2020. He is not particularly active on the platform either and has just under 60,000 followers - a relatively low figure considering his profile.

Return to top