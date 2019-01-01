Mourinho accepts 12-month prison sentence for tax fraud but will not serve jail time

Spanish prosecutors have sentenced the ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid boss to 12 months in prison as part of a deal reached in a tax fraud case

Jose Mourinho has accepted a 12-month prison sentence and a fine of close to €2.2 million after admitting to tax fraud in Madrid - but will not serve time in jail.

The 56-year-old was accused of evading paying in the region of €3.3m in taxes on image rights while he was head coach of .

The Portuguese will not spend any time in prison as the sentence is for less than two years.

In 2016, Mourinho's representatives Gestifute released a statement insisting he was "fully compliant with tax obligations" after allegations of tax evasion first came to light via the whistleblowing platform 'Football Leaks’'

However, he struck a deal with Spanish prosecutors last year, which was ratified at a court on Tuesday.

Mourinho was in charge of Madrid from 2010 until the end of the 2012-13 season. The offences were alleged to have been committed between 2011 and 2012.

It was reported last September that he had agreed to accept a one-year prison sentence and fine in order to bring the legal proceedings to an end.

Speaking to reporters outside court in Pozuelo de Alarcon in November 2017, he said: "I did not answer, I did not argue. I paid and signed with the state that I am in compliance and the case is closed."

A number of prominent figures in football, including former Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo, his ex-team-mate Marcelo and forward Lionel Messi, have been punished for tax offences in the last two years.