Jordan vs Qatar: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Asian Cup final

How to watch the 2023 AFC Asian Cup final between Jordan and Qatar, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Jordan will hope to keep their magic alive as they take on defending champions Qatar in the final of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup at Lusail Iconic Stadium on Saturday.

The Chivalrous, who are ranked 87th in the world and 13th in Asia, have been the surprise package of the tournament. They have enjoyed a miracle run to the Asian Cup Semifinal after finishing third in their group with three points.

They booked their place in the final following their fabulous 2-0 win over Korea Republic in a pulsating semi-final at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Tuesday, where Yazan Al-Naimat and Musa Al-Tamari scored second-half goals to guide the Middle Eastern country into the final for the first time.

Qatar, meanwhile, will defend their Asian Cup crown on Saturday after beating Iran in dramatic fashion as they somehow held onto a 3-2 victory in what was a back-and-forth semi-final with chances galore in a match that went down to the wire.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Jordan vs Qatar kick-off time

Date: Feb 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am ET Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium

The AFC Asian Cup final between Jordan and Qatar will be played at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

It will kick off at 10 am ET on Saturday, February 10, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Jordan vs Qatar online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, and CBS Golazo Network while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Jordan team news

Jordan posted their third clean sheet of the competition in the semi-finals and Yazeed Abulaila should continue between the sticks here.

At the other end of the pitch, the Chivalrous will once again hang their hopes on star man Mousa Al Tamari, who was on fire at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, setting up the first goal for Yazan Al Naimat, before finding the back of the net himself with a marauding run followed by a peach of a strike to seal a stunning 2-0 victory over Korea Republic last time out.

Jordan possible XI: Abulaila; Nasib, Al-Arab, Marei; Haddad, Al-Rashdan, Al-Rawabdeh, Abu Hasheesh; Al-Taamari, Olwan; Al-Naimat.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Abulaila, Al-Fakhouri, Al-Juaidi Defenders: Abu Hashish, Nasib, Marei, Al-Arab, Shelbaieh, Al-Ajalin, Bani Yaseen, Haddad Midfielders: Abu Taha, Abu Zrayq, Al-Rawabdeh, Al-Taamari, Al-Mardi, Ayed, Sadeh, Rateb, Al-Rashdan, Abu Jalbosh, Al-Awadat, Awad Forwards: Olwan, Al-Naimat

Qatar team news

Qatar are not believed to be carrying much in the way of injuries at this stage, but they will remain without the services of back-up goalkeeper Salah Zakaria is still struggling with an unknown injury and is the only one likely unavailable for Qatar heading into the final on Saturday.

Akram Afif is the best player in Qatar alongside Almoez Ali. He has five goals to his name so far, and he now has a chance to win the Golden Boot of the competition.

Qatar possible XI: Barsham; Ro-Ro, Mendes, Mukhtar, Waad; Gaber, Fatehi, Al-Haydos, Ahmed; Ali, Afif.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Sheeb, Barsham, Zakaria Defenders: Almahdi, Mendes, Khokhi, Ro-Ro, Salman, Al-Brake, Ahmed, Al-Rawi Midfielders: Fatehi, Gaber, Hatem, Al-Haydos, Assadalla, Waad, Meshaal, Mohammed Forwards: Alaaeldin, Al Ganehi, Afif, Abdurisag, Ali, Mohammad, Muneer

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 01/05/24 Qatar 1-1 Jordan Int. Friendly Games 08/18/16 Jordan 2-2 Qatar Int. Friendly Games 01/07/14 Qatar 2-2 Jordan WAFF Championship 10/08/12 Qatar 1-1 Jordan Int. Friendly Games

Useful links