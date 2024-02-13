Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors vs Pohang Steelers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Jeonbuk will take on Pohang Steelers in the Round-of-16 of the AFC Champions League at the Jeonju Stadium on Wednesday.
The hosts finished eighth in the regular season of K-League last season, whereas Pohang Steelers were runners-up. Both Korean teams will be looking to win but the visitors are the favourites to claim a first-leg advantage.
Jeonbuk qualified from Group F in second place, alongside leaders Bangkok United. Pohang were unbeaten winners from Group J. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC vs Pohang Steelers kick-off time
|Date:
|February 14, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5 am ET
|Venue:
|Jeonju Stadium
The match will be played at the Jeonju Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 5 am ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC vs Pohang Steelers online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC team news
Nana Boateng is continuing his rehabilitation after sustaining an injury at the end of the previous season. Similarly, Kwon Chang-hoon is currently unavailable, undergoing individual training to recover from Achilles tendon inflammation. Choi Chul-soon will miss this match as well.
The four Jeonbuk players who participated in the Asian Cup have rejoined the team and resumed training on Monday. While some players are not yet fully fit, they are eligible for selection and might be included in Wednesday's squad.
Jeonbuk predicted XI: Jeong-Hoon, Jin-Su, Ja-Ryong, Hyun-Beom, Soo-bin, Jin-Seop, Seong-Ung, Seon-Min, Dong-Jun, Min-Kyu, Jae-Yong.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kim Jeong-hoon, Jung Min-ki, Gong Si-hyeon, Kim Tae-yang, Kim Tae-hwan, Kim Tae-hwan, Kim Tae-hwan
|Defenders:
|Tomáš Petrášek, Jeong Tae-wook, Ku Ja-ryong, Kim Jin-su, Hong Jeong-ho, Kim Jae-hwan, Lee Woo-yeon, Park Chang-woo, Ahn Hyeon-beom, Kim Tae-hwan, Lee Jae-ik, Lee You-hyeon
|Midfielders:
|Park Jin-seop, Paik Seung-ho, Lee Soo-bin, Moon Seon-min, Maeng Seong-ung, Oh Jae-hyeok, Hong Jang-woo, Jeong Woo-jae, Kang Yeong-seok, Kim Rae-woo, Park Kyu-min, Jeon Byung-kwan, Lee Yeong-jae
|Forwards:
|Han Kyo-won, Park Jae-yong, Lee Dong-jun, Song Min-kyu, Park Jun-beom, Lee Jun-ho, Park Chae-joon, Lee Kyu-dong, Tiago Orobó, Park Ju-yeong, Hernandes Rodrigues
Pohang Steelers team news
The only concern for Pohang would be in the case of Oberdan who is doubtful to feature. They have an otherwise fit squad raring to go.
Pohang are unbeaten against Jeonbuk in their last five matches and will be confident of getting another win in the upcoming first leg.
Pohang predicted XI: Yun Pyeong-Gook, Sim Sang-Min, Ha Chang-Rae, Park Seung-Wook, Lee Gyu-Baek, Han Chan-Hee, Kim Jun-Ho, Kim In-Sung, Lee Ho-Jae, Kang Hyeon-Je, Yoon Jae-Woon.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Yoon Pyeong-gook, Hwang In-jae, Lee Seung-hwan
|Defenders:
|Park Chan-yong, Lee Gyu-baeg, Ha Chang-rae, Choi Hyeon-woong, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Eo Jeong-won, Lee Dong-hee
|Midfielders:
|Kim Jong-woo, Oberdan, Goh Young-jun, Han Chan-hee, Shin Kwang-hoon, Yun Min-ho, Cho Jae-hoon, Kim Jung-hyun, Hong Yun-sang, Jo Seong-joon, Kim Gyu-hyeong
|Forwards:
|Kim In-sung, Zeca, Baek Sung-dong, Kang Hyeon-je, Park Hyeong-woo, Jeong Jae-hee, Park Hyeong-woo, Yoon Jae-woon, Lee Ho-jae, Kim Jun-ho, Wanderson, Yang Tae-ryul, Jorge Luiz
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|04/11/23
|Pohang Steelers 4 - 2 Jeonbuk Motors
|FA Cup
|28/10/23
|Jeonbuk Motors 1 - 1 Pohang Steelers
|K-League
|21/07/23
|Pohang Steelers 2 - 1 Jeonbuk Motors
|K-League