Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors vs Pohang Steelers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the AFC Champions League match between Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC and Pohang Steelers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Jeonbuk will take on Pohang Steelers in the Round-of-16 of the AFC Champions League at the Jeonju Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts finished eighth in the regular season of K-League last season, whereas Pohang Steelers were runners-up. Both Korean teams will be looking to win but the visitors are the favourites to claim a first-leg advantage.

Jeonbuk qualified from Group F in second place, alongside leaders Bangkok United. Pohang were unbeaten winners from Group J. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC vs Pohang Steelers kick-off time

Date: February 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 am ET Venue: Jeonju Stadium

The match will be played at the Jeonju Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 5 am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC vs Pohang Steelers online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC team news

Nana Boateng is continuing his rehabilitation after sustaining an injury at the end of the previous season. Similarly, Kwon Chang-hoon is currently unavailable, undergoing individual training to recover from Achilles tendon inflammation. Choi Chul-soon will miss this match as well.

The four Jeonbuk players who participated in the Asian Cup have rejoined the team and resumed training on Monday. While some players are not yet fully fit, they are eligible for selection and might be included in Wednesday's squad.

Jeonbuk predicted XI: Jeong-Hoon, Jin-Su, Ja-Ryong, Hyun-Beom, Soo-bin, Jin-Seop, Seong-Ung, Seon-Min, Dong-Jun, Min-Kyu, Jae-Yong.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kim Jeong-hoon, Jung Min-ki, Gong Si-hyeon, Kim Tae-yang, Kim Tae-hwan, Kim Tae-hwan, Kim Tae-hwan Defenders: Tomáš Petrášek, Jeong Tae-wook, Ku Ja-ryong, Kim Jin-su, Hong Jeong-ho, Kim Jae-hwan, Lee Woo-yeon, Park Chang-woo, Ahn Hyeon-beom, Kim Tae-hwan, Lee Jae-ik, Lee You-hyeon Midfielders: Park Jin-seop, Paik Seung-ho, Lee Soo-bin, Moon Seon-min, Maeng Seong-ung, Oh Jae-hyeok, Hong Jang-woo, Jeong Woo-jae, Kang Yeong-seok, Kim Rae-woo, Park Kyu-min, Jeon Byung-kwan, Lee Yeong-jae Forwards: Han Kyo-won, Park Jae-yong, Lee Dong-jun, Song Min-kyu, Park Jun-beom, Lee Jun-ho, Park Chae-joon, Lee Kyu-dong, Tiago Orobó, Park Ju-yeong, Hernandes Rodrigues

Pohang Steelers team news

The only concern for Pohang would be in the case of Oberdan who is doubtful to feature. They have an otherwise fit squad raring to go.

Pohang are unbeaten against Jeonbuk in their last five matches and will be confident of getting another win in the upcoming first leg.

Pohang predicted XI: Yun Pyeong-Gook, Sim Sang-Min, Ha Chang-Rae, Park Seung-Wook, Lee Gyu-Baek, Han Chan-Hee, Kim Jun-Ho, Kim In-Sung, Lee Ho-Jae, Kang Hyeon-Je, Yoon Jae-Woon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yoon Pyeong-gook, Hwang In-jae, Lee Seung-hwan Defenders: Park Chan-yong, Lee Gyu-baeg, Ha Chang-rae, Choi Hyeon-woong, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Eo Jeong-won, Lee Dong-hee Midfielders: Kim Jong-woo, Oberdan, Goh Young-jun, Han Chan-hee, Shin Kwang-hoon, Yun Min-ho, Cho Jae-hoon, Kim Jung-hyun, Hong Yun-sang, Jo Seong-joon, Kim Gyu-hyeong Forwards: Kim In-sung, Zeca, Baek Sung-dong, Kang Hyeon-je, Park Hyeong-woo, Jeong Jae-hee, Park Hyeong-woo, Yoon Jae-woon, Lee Ho-jae, Kim Jun-ho, Wanderson, Yang Tae-ryul, Jorge Luiz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/11/23 Pohang Steelers 4 - 2 Jeonbuk Motors FA Cup 28/10/23 Jeonbuk Motors 1 - 1 Pohang Steelers K-League 21/07/23 Pohang Steelers 2 - 1 Jeonbuk Motors K-League

