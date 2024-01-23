Japan vs Indonesia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Japan and Indonesia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A direct spot in the 2023 Asian Cup round of 16 stage is up for grabs when Japan and Indonesia clash in their final Group D game at Al-Thumama Stadium on Wednesday.

Both sides are on three points after two games but after contrasting results in their previous outing, as the Blue Samurai faced a 2-1 loss to Iraq, and Indonesia defeated Vietnam 1-0.

Japan vs Indonesia kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:30 am ET Venue: Al-Thumama Stadium

The Asian Cup match between Japan and Indonesia will be played at Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

It will kick off at 6:30 am ET on Wednesday, January 24, in the United States (US).

How to watch Japan vs Indonesia online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Japan team news

Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma remains a huge doubt after missing both games so far due to an ankle injury.

Takefusa Kubo is likely to continue through the middle, ahead of Keito Nakamura, while goalkeeper Zion Suzuki may lose his place to Daiya Maekawa for the crucial tie.

With Ayase Ueda upfront, Liverpool's Wataru Endo has been instrumental in Japan's attack.

Japan possible XI: Maekawa; Sugawara, Itakura, Tomiyasu, H. Ito; Endo, Hatate; J. Ito, Kubo, Minamino; Ueda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maekawa, Nozawa, Suzuki Defenders: Sugawara, Taniguchi, Itakura, Machida, Maikuma, Nakayama, H. Ito, Tomiyasu, Watanabe Midfielders: Morita, Endo, Mitoma, Minamino, Doan, Nakamura, J. Ito, Hatate, Kubo, Sano Forwards: Ueda, Hosoya, Asano, Maeda

Indonesia team news

The defensive duo of Rizky Ridho and Jordi Amat suffered minor knocks in the Vietnam win, as Wahyu Prasetyo could be introduced in the back-five.

With skipper Asnawi Mangkualam expected to shake off his niggle after bagging the winner the last time out, goalkeeper Ernando Ari will look to record another clean sheet in the tournament.

Indonesia possible XI: Ari; Mangkualam, Walsh, Prasetyo, Hubner, Arhan; Sayuri, Jenner, Ferdinan, Sulaeman; Struick

Position Players Goalkeepers: Riyandi, Ari, Argawinata Defenders: Baggott, Amat, Ridho, Walsh, Arhan, Febriansah, Mangkualam, Prasetyo, Pattynama, Hubner Midfielders: Sayuri, Ferdinan, Sulaeman, Maulana, Kambuaya, Alis, Klok, Jenner Forwards: Drajad, Struick, Caraka, Sananta, Sulistyawan

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Japan and Indonesia face each other across all competitions.

