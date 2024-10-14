How to watch today's Japan vs Australia World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Japan and Australia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Japan will be looking to maintain their perfect record in the World Cup qualification (AFC) when they take on Australia at the Saitama Stadium on Tuesday.

The Samurai Blue return home after picking up a 2-0 win at Saudi Arabia, while Tony Popovic's Socceroos aim to book back-to-back victories after defeating China 3-1 in Adelaide last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Japan vs Australia online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom NA United States NA Australia Paramount+ Germany Sportdigital FUSSBALL India FanCode Japan DAZN Japan, TV Asahi

In Australia, the World Cup Qualification match between Japan and Australia will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

The game will not be telecast live in the United Kingdom (UK) and United States (US), whereas in Japan the can be watched live on DAZN Japan and TV Asahi.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Japan vs Australia kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:35 am ET / 9:35 pm AEDT Venue: Saitama Stadium

The World Cup Qualification match between Japan and Australia will be played at the Saitama Stadium 2002 in Saitama, Japan.

It will kick off at 3:35 am PT / 6:35 am ET / 11:35 am BST / 9:35 pm AEDT on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

Team news & squads

Japan team news

Japan boss Hajime Moriyasu is likely to stick with the back-three of Shogo Taniguchi, Koki Machida and Ko Itakura, as Yuto Nagatomo is a doubt after missing the Saudi Arabia win.

It is unclear whether Takumi Minamino will be handed a start after the Monaco winger was taken off at half-time last time out, with Takefusa Kubo and Junya Ito as options if required.

Daichi Kamada should start in the final third, while Ayse Ueda faces competition from Koki Ogawa to lead the line.

Japan possible XI: Suzuki; Taniguchi, Machida, Itakura; Doan, Endo, Morita, Mitoma; Minamino, Kamada; Ogawa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Osako, Tani, Suzuki Defenders: Sugawara, Taniguchi, Itakura, Machida, Seko, Nagatomo, Mochizuki, Sekine Midfielders: Morita, Endo, Mitoma, Minamino, Doan, Nakamura, Ito, Kamada, Tanaka, Hatate, Kubo, Fujita Forwards: Ueda, Maeda, Ohashi, Ogawa

Australia team news

Portsmouth winger Sam Silvera is back from a ban, but one of Riley McGree and Nishan Velupillay is expected to start alongside Craig Goodwin in support of centre-forward Mitch Duke.

Nestory Irankunda emerges as a doubt after being forced off in the game against China, while Jackson Irvine will captain the side from midfield.

Australia possible XI: Gauci; Souttar, Deng, Rowles; Miller, O'Neill, Irvine, Behich; Goodwin, McGree; Duke.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ryan, Izzo, Gauci Defenders: Behich, Souttar, Rowles, Bos, Miller, Burgess, Deng, Stensness, Geria Midfielders: Irvine, Hrustic, McGree, Baccus, O'Neill, Yazbek, Brattan Forwards: Duke, Goodwin, Arzani, Silvera, Irankunda, Stamatelopoulos, Velupillay

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Japan and Australia across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 24, 2022 Australia 0-2 Japan World Cup Qualifiers October 12, 2021 Japan 2-1 Australia World Cup Qualifiers August 31, 2017 Japan 2-0 Australia World Cup Qualifiers October 11, 2016 Australia 1-1 Japan World Cup Qualifiers November 18, 2014 Japan 2-1 Australia International Friendly

Useful links