Jamaica vs Venezuela: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa America match between Jamaica and Venezuela, as well as kick-off time and team news

Jamaica will take on Venezuela in their third and final group game of the Copa America 2024 at the Q2 Stadium on Sunday.

Venezuela have already confirmed their progress out of the group stage with two wins in their first two matches and will be looking to wrap up Group B with a 100 per cent record. Jamaica, on the other hand, have lost their games and are out of the running for the knockout stage. They will strictly be playing for pride.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Jamaica vs Venezuela kick-off time

Date: June 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm EST Venue: Q2 Stadium

The match will be played at the Q2 Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 8 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Jamaica vs Venezuela online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Unimas, DrectTV Stream, ViX, FS1, Fubo and Sling TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Jamaica team news

Jamaica only made a single change to their starting XI from matchday one to matchday two, bringing in Damion Lowe instead of Demarai Gray. The lineup may be rotated since they are already out of the tournament.

Jamaica possible XI: Waite; Hector, Latibeaudiere, Harding; Lembikisa, Lowe, Palmer, Marshall; Nicholson, Gray; Dixon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Boyce-Clarke, Davis, Blake, Waite Defenders: Bell, Bernard, Hector, King, Leigh, Lembikisa, Lowe, Harding, Pinnock, Bell Midfielders: Anderson, Decordova-Reid, Lambert, Marshall, Palmer, Latibeaudiere Forwards: Antonio, Cephas, Dixon, Nicholson, Grey

Venezuela team news

Venezuela had fielded three new faces in their starting XI in their last game, as Jon Aramburu, Eduard Bello, and Jefferson Savarino replaced Alexander Gonzalez, Darwin Machis, and Cristian Casseres in the lineup.

They will be confident of wrapping up their group stage with a third win in a row.

Venezuela possible XI: Romo; Amaburu, Ferraresi, Osorio, Navarro; Martinez, Makoun; Lacava, Savarino, Soteldo; Cadiz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romo, Graterol, Contreras Defenders: Gonzalez, Chancellor, Angel, Osorio, Ferraresi, Navarro, Makoun, Aramburu Midfielders: Rincon, Machis, Soteldo, Savarino, Herrera, Casseres, Martinez, Bello, Pereira, Segovia, Andrade, Lacava Forwards: Rondon, Ramirez, Cadiz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 06/06/16 Jamaica 0 - 1 Venezuela Copa America 28/03/15 Jamaica 2 - 1 Venezuela Friendly 26/03/11 Jamaica 0 - 2 Venezuela Friendly 17/08/62 Jamaica 2 - 2 Venezuela Central American Games

Useful links