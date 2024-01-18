Ivory Coast vs Nigeria: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Host nation Ivory Coast will be looking to register back-to-back wins in the Africa Cup of Nations when they face Nigeria in the second round of group games at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe on Thursday.

Jean-Louis Gasset's side got their tournament off to an awesome start as they beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in the opening match, while Nigeria had to settle for a point in a 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea.

A victory for the hosts would ensure them a place in the knockout stage of the competition.

Ivory Coast vs Nigeria kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm ET Venue: Olympic Stadium on Ebimpe

The Africa Cup of Nations match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria will be played at the Olympic Stadium on Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

It will kick off at 12 pm ET on January 18 in the United States (US).

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Nigeria online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream live through beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, Fanatiz, Fubo (with a free 7-day trial), Sling World Sports, and Sling Latino.

Team news & squads

Ivory Coast team news

Borussia Dortmund forward Sebastian Haller remains a doubt after missing the opening game due to an ankle problem.

However, Jean-Philippe Krasso made the best of leading the attack as a Crvena zvezda forward joined Seko Fofana among the goals at the weekend.

With Ibrahim Sangare and skipper Franck Kessie alongside Fofana in the middle, Ousmane Diomande is set for his second international cap following his debut in the Guinea-Bissau win.

Ivory Coast possible XI: Y. Fofana; Singo, Diomande, Ndicka, Konan; Kessie, Sangare, S. Fofana; Boga, Krasso, Bamba.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Y. Fofana, Ayayi, Sangare Defenders: Diomande, Konan, Singo, Kossounou, Boly, Aurier, Ndicka, Diallo Midfielders: Seri, S. Fofana, Kessie, Sangare, Doumbia, Lazare Forwards: Bamba, Konate, Krasso, Boga, Diakite, Gradel, Pepe, Kouame, Haller, Adingra

Nigeria team news

Forced off in the game against Equatorial Guinea, midfielder Alhassan Yusuf is a big doubt for Thursday's game as Southampton's Joe Aribo is in line as a possible replacement alongside Frank Onyeka and Alex Iwobi.

Victor Osimhen will look to score in consecutive games in a three-man frontline that would also consist of Moses Simon and Ademola Lookman.

The back four of Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, William Troost-Ekong and Zaidu Sanusi are likely to remain the same.

Nigeria possible XI: Nwabali; Aina, Ajayi, Troost-Ekong, Sanusi; Onyeka, Aribo, Iwobi; Simon, Lookman, Osimhen.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Uzoho, Ojo, Nwabali Defenders: Aina, Sanusi, Troost-Ekong, Ajayi, Osayi-Samuel, Onyemaechi, Awaziem, Bassey, Omeruo Midfielders: Yusuf, Onyeka, Aribo, Iwobi, Onyedika Forwards: Musa, Osimhen, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, Simon, Lookman, Onuachu, Moffi

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Ivory Coast and Nigeria across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 11, 2015 Nigeria 0-1 Ivory Coast International Friendly July 27, 2013 Ivory Coast 2-0 Nigeria CAF African Nations Championship July 6, 2013 Nigeria 4-1 Ivory Coast CAF African Nations Championship February 3, 2013 Ivory Coast 1-2 Nigeria CAF Africa Cup of Nations January 21, 2008 Nigeria 0-1 Ivory Coast CAF Africa Cup of Nations

