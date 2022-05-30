Italy 2022 new home kit: Price, how to buy & inspiration explained

The brand new Italian home kit will be debuted in the Finalissima Final against Argentina at Wembley stadium on June 1.

Italy, those perennial wearers of nice kits from the Diadora designs of the ‘80s and ‘90s to the more recent Renaissance inspirations, have revealed their latest home jersey. Once again designed by PUMA, the shirt sees the iconic blue of the Azzurri divided into quarters for a new spin on the classic.



The quarters contrast dark and light blue, with the four sections honouring Italy’s four World Cup winning teams, beginning with the back-to-back wins in 1934 and 1938, before the Paolo Rossi-inspired victory in 1982 and the most recent triumph in 2006. The references to Italy’s previous wins continue with gold accents, a retro-inspired font, and the green, white and red of Italy’s flag in an eye-catching round collar.

Article continues below



As well as celebrating each of Italy’s triumphant generations, the 2022 home kit is also the end of an era for the team. After almost 20 years of PUMA-produced kits, Italy is due to begin a new relationship with adidas in 2023. Fans of the Azzurri will be hoping that this leads to a change in fortune, and a return to the World Cup after missing 2018 and 2022.

Italy 2022 home kit price & how to buy

When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

All kits are sold by PUMA from their official store, with the price of the authentic jersey varying by region.

You can also purchase an adult's replica shirt for £77 ($97, €90) and a child's for £60 ($75 €70).

For the full Italy 2022 home kit range, visit the PUMA online store.

Further reading