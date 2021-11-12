The best retro football shirts you can buy

All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

The 80s and 90s are having a fashion revival at the moment, with bucket hats, tie-dye prints and melting smiley faces taking over clothing from the decade that – some say – style forgot.

If you want a football shirt with a similar retro vibe, there are plenty to choose from that hark back to the primary colour choices and bold designs of days gone by.

Nostalgia is back in a big way, so whether you want a copy of the first ever replica shirt you owned or just want something different, here are 36 of the best retro shirts.

It’s hard to think of a time when England struggled to qualify for the World Cup after getting used to their glittering qualification records under Southgate’s leadership.

This 1982 shirt reminds us that wasn’t always the case, as Kevin Keegan, Glenn Hoddle and Ray Wilkins were part of a team that reached the World Cup for the first time in 12 years.

This Aston Villa shirt is an almost like-for-like copy of the ‘Danish Dynamite’ jersey from the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. It wasn’t exactly a vintage season for Villa, but this quirky shirt remains one for collectors and fans of 80s nostalgia.

This shirt was worn by Sunderland as they spent their inaugural season at the Stadium of Light. New signing Kevin Phillips bagged 35 goals in all competitions, almost double that of Niall Quinn who came in second.

This cool retro shirt features the same classic simplistic Gunners cannon logo that Arsenal have brought back in this season’s yellow away kit. This shirt will look just as good in the stands of the Emirates as it did on the pitch at Highbury.

In 2020, Jurgen Klopp led his Liverpool side to a Premier League victory after 30 long years without a league title. Rewind to 1990, and many Liverpool fans will remember the season they won the league for the 18th time fondly.

Complete with an all-over wolf print, this orange shirt brought good luck and many goals for striker Steve Bull as he surpassed the previous all-time scoring record this season.

As far as retro shirts go, we’ll file this in the category of so bad it might be good. This bold orange v-neck shirt has traditional Barca red and blue accents. It was worn as Cruyff steered his ‘dream team’ to their first European trophy.

As the only goal was scored by fellow Dutchman, Ronald Koeman, we’ll take the orange as an homage to the Netherlands.

This yellow and green jersey is classic Canaries. We’ll leave the decision of wearing it ultra-tight like Kevin Bond and Tony Powell did in the ‘70s up to you.

This home shirt is packed with Celtic flavour, with proud crests built in to the stripes. This was a shirt worn by Paolo Di Canio in a season where Celtic only lost once, but finished second in the league.

This Celtic shirt served as the away kit for four years in the 80s could easily be seen fresh on the pitch today. It’s very modern for a retro shirt which makes it an excellent candidate if you’re looking for an alternative to this season’s kit.

Fans of German football will enjoy wearing this Borrusia Moenchengladbach shirt in which the North Rhine-Westphalia side won the DFB-Pokal.

It would be impossible to say anything about retro football shirts without mentioning this absolute belter. Made famous by the World in Motion music video, this blue geometric shirt never actually made it to the tournament.

The designer of the 1992 Manchester City home shirt definitely had the same vibe in mind as the already popular 1990 England third shirt.

This collared jersey worn by player-manager Peter Reid is cut from classic City blue and the graphic underlay says MCFC.

This iconic Chelsea shirt with the bold Autoglass sponsor commemorates not only winning the Cup Winners’ Cup, but a year in which two legendary Chelsea players served as player-managers. Both Ruud Gullit and Gianluca Vialli wore this jersey as well as the manager’s suit.

Scotland’s Euro 1996 run might not have been one for the history books, but Alan McCoist and Gary McAllister wore this splendid shirt when they beat Switzerland 1-0 in the competition. Complete with a 90s collar and fabric printed with actual tartan, this retro shirt is the stuff of dreams.

Is there anything that screams Leicester City more than a football shirt with a packet of Walkers on the front?

Though slightly beyond the face-of-crisps, Gary Lineker’s, time, we know he would have loved to get his hands on one of these shirts.

When it comes to retro shirts, it doesn’t get better than a repeat geometric print of wolves all over the fabric.

This teal away shirt worn by Wolves club legend and all-time top scorer Steve Bull borders on kitsch but steers clear in a jersey that stands the test of time.

Everton might have finished the inaugural season of the Premier League in 13th, but winning the Merseyside derby at home thanks to a goal from former Liverpool player, Peter Beardsley, makes this royal blue jersey a sweet piece of retro memorabilia.

Before the Premier League, and before Eden Hazard was even a twinkle in his mother’s eye, mackem Micky Hazard played for Chelsea whilst wearing this iconic Commodore shirt. He was joined by club legend Kerry Dixon and a young Graeme Le Saux.

It was the season in which Dean Saunders broke club transfer records by becoming Derby’s first £1m signing and this large pixelated print on the Derby County away shirt was ‘retro replica’ before retro replicas were even a thing.

This shirt from the inaugural season of the Premier League followed the fashion of drawstring tie closures and collars just like the famous Manchester United shirt of the same season. This luxurious claret and blue shirt has ‘AVFC’ embedded in the fabric.

The number 100 appears in a special “Forever Blowing Bubbles" centenary design embedded in the iconic claret and blue fabric, which bears the Dagenham Motors sponsor from a season when a young Frank Lampard made his debut and defender Julian Dicks tried his hands at goalkeeping.

This claret and blue shirt has the club crest reflected throughout the fabric and a funky pattern on the collar. It was a season of hope for Burnley in the first division that ended in relegation, but football is about the downs as much as the ups so you can’t go wrong with this stylish shirt.

As far as iconic sponsors go, Dr. Martens is up there with the best of the best. Stomping their way into working class subculture, East London’s most stylish football fans will love wearing this shirt on both the street and stands.

Juventus’ classic zebra striped jersey has earned them the nickname “i bianconeri” over the years which means black and white.

Future UEFA president Michel Platini was the top scorer for Juventus this season, helping them win the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

Brighton’s shirt has vertical blue and white stripes and the iconic sponsor Skint Records on the front. Skint, whose roster included Brighton legend Fatboy Slim, were the first independent record label to sponsor a football team. Fans will remember a pre-West Ham Bobby Zamora wearing this shirt.

1990 saw Crystal Palace reach the FA Cup final for the first time in their history. With such an overtly large sponsor front and centre it’s hard to resist the retro charm of this one-off cup final shirt.

Crystal Palace fans will recognise the blue and red stripes. which will fit in very well at Selhurst Park any season.

Newcastle’s signature stripes give way to their Magpies nickname ever since their very first league game in 1892 when their planned red kit clashed with Arsenal’s. They switched to black and white and never looked back. Kevin Keegan wore this classic shirt in a season where Newcastle finished 6th in the Premier League.

This sleek black and grey striped number is from a season where the original Ronaldo was top scorer and when Roy Hodgson was appointed manager.

It was also the season where Inter signed a young player called Andrea Pirlo, but quickly loaned him out and sold him. We wonder what ever became of him.

This striped away shirt was worn by Leeds stalwart Gary Speed in a season where they came fifth in the Premier League. This was a definite improvement on the season’s previous result where they finished seventeenth.

This away shirt from Everton is a 90s classic with a smart collar and jazzy graphics. It harks from a season when the Toffees won the FA Cup, which is still their most recent piece of silverware.

Relive the pre-Premier League days with this 1991 FA Cup final replica shirt worn by club legends Gary Lineker and Paul Gascoigne in a match where Spurs took home the trophy.

This purple and green lightning bolt away jersey is surely one of the greats when it comes to home nation football shirts.

In the end, Scotland didn’t get the chance to wear it at Euro ‘96, which is a shame. Still, it’s a beauty.

Auto Windscreens may not be the most famous of the windscreen repair companies that graced football shirts in the 90s, but it still makes for a statement piece. Rams fans will love this classic white retro shirt.

This lovely collared shirt has a bold graphic design on one shoulder and was worn in a season where Inter Milan finished a close second in Serie A, meaning they qualified for the UEFA Cup, which they went on to win the following season.

This iconic shirt worn by Rio Ferdinand, Sol Campbell and Michael Owen in Japan will bring back many fond memories for those too grown up to squeeze into their favourite childhood strip.

