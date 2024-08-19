How to watch today’s New York Islanders vs Anaheim Ducks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the New York Islanders and the Anaheim Ducks, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The New York Islanders are ready to host the Anaheim Ducks to start a thrilling NHL clash on October 29, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Anaheim Ducks want to end a four-game away losing run.

The Islanders are 3-3-2 overall and have a 1-2-1 mark at home. They have four one-goal games under their belt, with a 1-1-2 performance in those close games.

The Ducks, on the other hand, are 3-4-1 overall and 1-3-1 on the road. They have appeared in three games with just one goal, and their record in those games is 1-1-1.

This is the first time this season that these two teams will face each other. The game is set for Tuesday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Islanders vs Anaheim Ducks NHL game, plus plenty more.

New York Islanders vs Anaheim Ducks: Date and puck-drop time

The New York Islanders are scheduled to face the Anaheim Ducks in a highly anticipated NHL battle on October 29, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at UBS Arena, in Elmont, New York.

Date October 29, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue UBS Arena Location Elmont, New York

How to watch New York Islanders vs Anaheim Ducks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Victory+, MSGSN, KCOP-13

Streaming service: ESPN+

New York Islanders vs Anaheim Ducks team news

New York Islanders team news

This season, Semyon Varlamov has a 1-2-1 mark, a goals-against average of 3.72, along with a save percentage of .856, he hasn't recorded any shutouts.

Ilya Sorokin has a great 2-1-1 record, a GAA of 1.74, and an excellent SV% of .937, but he hasn't had any shutouts either.

Kyle Palmieri has 7 points so far this season, with 4 goals and 3 assists.

New York Islanders Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alexander Romanov Upper body injury Day-to-Day Anthony Duclair Leg injury Out

Anaheim Ducks team news

Lukas Dostal has an overall record of 3-2-1, and goals-against average of 2.17, along with an impressive save percentage of .936. He also has one shutout.

James Reimer has a record of 0-2-0, a goals-against average of 4.50, and a save percentage of.864, but he hasn't been able to stop any goals.

Troy Terry has performed great for Anaheim this season, scoring 4 goals and setting up 3 assists for a total of 7 points.

Anaheim Ducks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status John Gibson Appendix Out

New York Islanders and Anaheim Ducks head-to-head record

From their last five meetings, it looks like the Anaheim Ducks are going to have a tough time beating the New York Islanders in their upcoming game. Four of the last five encounters between these two teams have been easily won by the Islanders, with scores like 6-1 and 7-1 showing a big scoring edge. The Ducks have kept some games close, even though they lost two of them 4–3, but as a whole, their defense has had a hard time stopping the Islanders' attack. If this pattern keeps up, the Ducks will have to improve their defense and score when they have the chance to avoid another big loss.

Date Results Mar 11, 2024 Islanders 6-1 Ducks Dec 14, 2023 Islanders 4-3 Ducks Mar 16, 2023 Islanders 6-3 Ducks Oct 16, 2022 Islanders 7-1 Ducks Mar 14, 2022 Islanders 4-3 Ducks

