How to watch today's Ireland vs Bulgaria Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

In a bid to stay put in the UEFA Nations League B, having clinched the first leg of the play-offs 2-1 in Plovdiv, Ireland will face third-tier aspirants Bulgaria at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

Heimir Hallgrimsson's men finished third behind England and Greece in League B2, while Bulgaria managed a runners-up position to Northern Ireland in League C3 before entering the play-offs.

How to watch Ireland vs Bulgaria online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Italy will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).

Ireland vs Bulgaria kick-off time

The UEFA Nations League match between Ireland and Bulgaria will be played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

It will kick off at 12:45 pm PT / 3:45 pm ET on Sunday, March 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Ireland team news

Hallgrimsson may stick to a similar lineup from the opening leg, although Evan Ferguson could replace Troy Parrott from the onset. Adam Idah is another option in attack.

Right full-back Matt Doherty is set to earn his 50th senior international cap for the Boys in Green, with Nathan Collins and Dara O'Shea at the heart of defense. Robbie Brady suffered a bloody nose in Bulgaria, but is expected to be available for selection.

Bulgaria team news

Plamen Iliev, who replaced Dimitar Mitov due to the latter's injury during the first leg, is likely to continue in goal.

Captain Kiril Despodov remains one of the main threats in the visitors' final third, in support of centre-forward Lukas Petkov and on the opposite side of right-winger Marin Petkov.

