Iran vs UAE: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Iran will take on UAE in their final group fixture of the AFC Asian Cup at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday. Iran have won their first two games and are atop Group C. UAE are close behind with four points and will be looking to win and proceed to the knockout stage as group winners.
Iran are unbeaten since their World Cup exit back in December 2022. They will be confident of getting their third win in a row to become group winners. UAE beat China in their opening game but then were held by Palestine in the last outing, leading them to the current situation where they are heading into a must-win clash to win the group.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Iran vs UAE kick-off time
|Date:
|January 23, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10 am EDT
|Venue:
|Education City Stadium
The match will be played at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 10 am EDT for fans in the US.
How to watch Iran vs UAE online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Iran team news
On the second matchday, Iran played without Shojae Khalilzadeh, who sustained an injury just before halftime against Palestine. Ali Gholizadeh, dealing with a knock, also remains sidelined once again.
Mehdi Ghayedi scored for the second consecutive match, and Alireza Beiranvand only had to make two stops to secure his first clean sheet of the competition. They will be confident of another win in the final group fixture.
Iran predicted XI: Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Kanaanizadegan, Hosseini, Hajsafi; Ghoddos, Ezatolahi; Jahanbakhsh, Taremi, Ghayedi; Ansarifard.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Beiranvand, Niazmand, Hosseini
|Defenders:
|Moharrami, Mohammadi, Hosseini, Haji Safi, Khalilzadeh, Kanaani, Cheshmi, Fallah
|Midfielders:
|Jahanbakhsh, Gholizadeh, Ezatolahi, Rezaeian, Ebrahimi, Mohebi, Yousefi
|Forwards:
|Taremi, Azmoun, Ghoddos, Ansarifard, Ghayedi, Torabi, Moghanlou, Asadi
UAE team news
Khalifa Al Hammadi won't be available on Tuesday after he received a red card on matchday two.
Manager Bento implemented three changes to the starting lineup from matchday one to two, introducing Khaled Ibrahim, Majid Rashid, and Ali Saleh to replace Zayed Sultan, Yahia Nader, and Tahnoon Al-Zaabi. They will be hoping to field their best lineup to get a win and become group winners.
UAE predicted XI: Eisa; Sultan, Al-Hashemi, Nasser, Idrees; Salmeen, Ramadan; Lima, Saleh, Canedo; Adil.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Khasif, Eisa, Hamza
|Defenders:
|Idrees, Sultan, Al-Hashemi, Al Hammadi, Al-Attas, Ibrahim, Abdalla, Abdulrahman Saleh, Nasser
|Midfielders:
|Salmeen, Rashid, Al-Zaabi, Hamad, Nader, Abbas, Ramadan
|Forwards:
|Mabkhout, Ali Saleh, Lima, Canedo, Al-Ghassani, Adil
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|02/22
|Iran 1 - 0 UAE
|World Cup qualifiers
|10/21
|UAE 0 - 1 Iran
|World Cup qualifiers
|01/15
|Iran 1 - 0 UAE
|Asian Cup
|01/11
|UAE 0 - 3 Iran
|Asian Cup
|06/09
|Iran 1 - 0 UAE
|World Cup qualifiers