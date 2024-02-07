Iran vs Qatar: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Iran and Qatar, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It’s crunch time at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, as holders and hosts Qatar meet Iran in a huge semi-final on Wednesday to decide the first entrant into the showpiece finale.

The reigning champions overcame Uzbekistan on penalties after their quarter-final tie ended in a 1-1 draw as they look to defend their title.

As for Iran, Team Melli's dream of a first Asian title since 1976, and fourth overall is well on course after they saw off Japan 2-1 on Saturday last week thanks to a calmly dispatched 96th-minute spot-kick from Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

Iran vs Qatar kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 am ET Venue: Al Thumama Stadium

The Asian Cup match between Iran and Qatar will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Iran vs Qatar online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Iran team news

Sadegh Moharrami is expected to miss this match due to a cruciate ligament injury, Majid Hosseini is struggling with an ankle issue, while star striker Mehdi Taremi is back available after serving his one-match suspension in the quarter-finals.

Iran possible XI: Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Kanaanizadegan, Khalilzadeh, Hajsafi; Ezatolahi, Ghoddos; Jahanbakhsh, Taremi, Mohebi; Azmoun

Position Players Goalkeepers: Beiranvand, Niazmand, Hosseini Defenders: Moharrami, Hajsafi, Khalilzadeh, Mohammadi, Kanaanizadegan, Hosseini, Yousefi, Fallah Midfielders: Ezatolahi, Jahanbakhsh, Ebrahimi, Ghoddos, Cheshmi, Torabi, Gholizadeh, Mohebi, Rezaeian Forwards: Ansarifard, Asadi, Azmoun, Moghanlou

Qatar team news

Back-up goalkeeper Salah Zakaria is the only injury concern for Qatar at this stage, with the 24-year-old struggling with an unspecified issue.

Qatar possible XI: Barsham; Al-Rawi, Mukhtar, Mendes; Ro-Ro, Gaber, Fatehi, Al-Haydos, Muneer; Ali, Afif

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Sheeb, Barsham, Zakaria Defenders: Almahdi, Mendes, Khokhi, Ro-Ro, Salman, Al-Brake, Ahmed, Al-Rawi Midfielders: Fatehi, Gaber, Hatem, Al-Haydos, Assadalla, Waad, Meshaal, Mohammed Forwards: Alaaeldin, Al Ganehi, Afif, Abdurisag, Ali, Mohammad, Muneer

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/10/23 Qatar 0-0 Iran Int. Friendly Games 31/12/18 Qatar 1-1 Iran Int. Friendly Games 23/03/17 Qatar 0-0 Iran World Championship Qual. AFC 01/09/16 Iran 2-2 Qatar World Championship Qual. AFC 15/01/15 Qatar 0-1 Iran AFC Asian Cup

