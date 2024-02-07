Iran vs Qatar: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

It’s crunch time at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, as holders and hosts Qatar meet Iran in a huge semi-final on Wednesday to decide the first entrant into the showpiece finale.
The reigning champions overcame Uzbekistan on penalties after their quarter-final tie ended in a 1-1 draw as they look to defend their title.
As for Iran, Team Melli's dream of a first Asian title since 1976, and fourth overall is well on course after they saw off Japan 2-1 on Saturday last week thanks to a calmly dispatched 96th-minute spot-kick from Alireza Jahanbakhsh.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Iran vs Qatar kick-off time
|Date:
|Wednesday, February 7, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10:00 am ET
|Venue:
|Al Thumama Stadium
The Asian Cup match between Iran and Qatar will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
It will kick off at 10:00 am ET on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, in the United States (US).
How to watch Iran vs Qatar online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Iran team news
Sadegh Moharrami is expected to miss this match due to a cruciate ligament injury, Majid Hosseini is struggling with an ankle issue, while star striker Mehdi Taremi is back available after serving his one-match suspension in the quarter-finals.
Iran possible XI: Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Kanaanizadegan, Khalilzadeh, Hajsafi; Ezatolahi, Ghoddos; Jahanbakhsh, Taremi, Mohebi; Azmoun
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Beiranvand, Niazmand, Hosseini
|Defenders:
|Moharrami, Hajsafi, Khalilzadeh, Mohammadi, Kanaanizadegan, Hosseini, Yousefi, Fallah
|Midfielders:
|Ezatolahi, Jahanbakhsh, Ebrahimi, Ghoddos, Cheshmi, Torabi, Gholizadeh, Mohebi, Rezaeian
|Forwards:
|Ansarifard, Asadi, Azmoun, Moghanlou
Qatar team news
Back-up goalkeeper Salah Zakaria is the only injury concern for Qatar at this stage, with the 24-year-old struggling with an unspecified issue.
Qatar possible XI: Barsham; Al-Rawi, Mukhtar, Mendes; Ro-Ro, Gaber, Fatehi, Al-Haydos, Muneer; Ali, Afif
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Al-Sheeb, Barsham, Zakaria
|Defenders:
|Almahdi, Mendes, Khokhi, Ro-Ro, Salman, Al-Brake, Ahmed, Al-Rawi
|Midfielders:
|Fatehi, Gaber, Hatem, Al-Haydos, Assadalla, Waad, Meshaal, Mohammed
|Forwards:
|Alaaeldin, Al Ganehi, Afif, Abdurisag, Ali, Mohammad, Muneer
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|17/10/23
|Qatar 0-0 Iran
|Int. Friendly Games
|31/12/18
|Qatar 1-1 Iran
|Int. Friendly Games
|23/03/17
|Qatar 0-0 Iran
|World Championship Qual. AFC
|01/09/16
|Iran 2-2 Qatar
|World Championship Qual. AFC
|15/01/15
|Qatar 0-1 Iran
|AFC Asian Cup