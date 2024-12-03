How to watch today's Ipswich vs Crystal Palace Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Ipswich and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Ipswich and Crystal Palace will aim for their second Premier League win of the season when the two sides clash at Portman Road on Tuesday.

The teams in question are only separated by goal difference at the bottom half of the standings table. Kieran McKenna's side suffered a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest last time out, while the Glaziers played out a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United over the weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Ipswich vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Ipswich and Crystal Palace will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Ipswich vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Portman Road

The Premier League match between Ipswich and Crystal Palace will be played at the Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, England.

It will kick off at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET on Tuesday, December 3, in the US.

Team news & squads

Ipswich team news

Axel Tuanzebe looked to have picked up a hamstring injury in the Forest loss, as the Manchester United defender joins Janoi Donacien, George Hirst and Chiedozie Ogbene in the treatment room, while Kalvin Phillips and Ben Johnson are doubts for the tie.

With Johnson unlikely to replace Tuanzebe, Harry Clarke should get the nod to slot in at right-back, while Wes Burns and Jack Clarke could benefit from rotations.

Crystal Palace team news

While Daichi Kamada is set to serve the final game of his three-match ban, Franco Umeh, Matheus Franca, Chadi Riad and Adam Wharton all remain sidelined through injuries.

Eberechi Eze could be handed another start after returning from a hamstring injury, with Justin Devenny standing by if required, while Cheick Doucoure hopes to start in midfield.

