How to watch today’s Iowa vs UMass Lowell NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Iowa Hawkeyes will face off against the UMass Lowell River Hawks to start the highly anticipated NCAAM game on December 29, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT.

Iowa has an average of 80.5 points per game going into the game, which is slightly better than UMass Lowell's 78.0, and they allow 59.9 points per game as opposed to the River Hawks' 79.8.

UMass Lowell has been shooting 47.5% from the field, while the Hawkeyes have been shooting 52.9%. Iowa averages 17.3 assists per game as opposed to UMass Lowell's 14.0, while the River Hawks have 33.7 rebounds per game, opposed to Iowa's 28.7.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs UMass Lowell River Hawks NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs UMass Lowell River Hawks: Date and tip-off time

The Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the UMass Lowell River Hawks in an epic NCAAM game on December 29, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Date December 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Venue Carver-Hawkeye Arena Location Iowa City, Iowa

How to watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs UMass Lowell River Hawks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the UMass Lowell River Hawks live on:

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Iowa Hawkeyes team news

Bennett Stirtz shoots 49.3% from the field and 79.2% from the free-throw line while averaging 16.7 points per game.

Tavion Banks averages 4.7 rebounds per game, comprising 3.2 defensive and 1.5 offensive rebounds.

Kael Combs shoots an effective 53.2% from the field and contributes 6.0 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game.

UMass Lowell River Hawks team news

Austin Green averages 15.0 points per game, grabs 7.9 rebounds, makes 56.5% of his free-throw attempts, and shoots an incredible 63.2% from the field.

Xavier Spencer averages 2.4 turnovers per game while providing 3.2 assists in 31.3 minutes.

Darrel Yepdo shoots 43.3% from the field and contributes 10.3 points, 2.6 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game.