How to watch Iowa vs Penn State NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Iowa Hawkeyes are set to face the Penn State Lady Lions to begin the high-voltage NCAAW game on December 28, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT.

Iowa averages 82.2 points per game, compared to Penn State's 77.7, and allows only 59.6 points per game, compared to the Lady Lions' 75.7. Penn State has been shooting 46.9% from the field, while the Hawkeyes have been shooting 50.4%.

Penn State averages 37.3 rebounds and 17.8 assists per game, while Iowa averages 39.4 rebounds and 21.8 assists.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Penn State Lady Lions: Date and tip-off time

The Iowa Hawkeyes are scheduled to face the Penn State Lady Lions in an electrifying NCAAW game on December 28, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Date December 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue Carver-Hawkeye Arena Location Iowa City, Iowa

How to watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs Penn State Lady Lions on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Penn State Lady Lions live on:

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Streaming service: Fubo

Iowa Hawkeyes team news

Ava Heiden shoots an incredible 62.9% from the field and 64.4% from the free-throw line while averaging 14.6 points per game.

Hannah Stuelke averages 8.4 rebounds per game, comprising 6.0 defensive and 2.4 offensive rebounds.

Taylor Stremlow averages 2.3 turnovers per game while providing 3.7 assists in 19.7 minutes.

Penn State Lady Lions team news

Gracie Merkle adds 8.2 rebounds, makes 57.9% of her free-throw attempts, and scores 19.8 points per game while shooting an incredible 73.5% from the field.

Kiyomi McMiller averages 4.7 turnovers in addition to her 4.7 assists per game in 31.8 minutes.

Moriah Murray shoots 42.3% from the floor and averages 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State Lady Lions head-to-head record

Based on the previous five head-to-head matchups, this game has consistently been competitive and high scoring, with both teams capable of trading victories. In their most recent encounter, on January 25, 2025, Iowa defeated Penn State 76–75, but the Lady Lions had won three straight before that, including in 2024, 2023, and 2022.

This match is set to be closely contested once more, with momentum swings and late-game execution being crucial, since four of the previous five games have been won by single-digit scores.