How to watch today's Inter vs Lazio Coppa Italia game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch Inter vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Coppa Italia match between Inter and Lazio will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Inter vs Lazio kick-off time

The Coppa Italia match between Inter and Lazio will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Tuesday, February 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Goalkeeper Yann Sommer and forward Marcus Thuram are sidelined for the tie, while former Lazio man Joaquin Correa is a major doubt after he sustained a knee sprain in the weekend's 1-0 league win against Genoa. Carlos Augusto and Davide Frattesi are also doubts.

Marko Arnautovic and Mehdi Taremi are in contention to feature in attack, with manager Simone Inzaghi also likely to make rotations given the crucial Serie A game against Napoli coming up next. So the likes of Stefan de Vrij, Piotr Zielinski and Hakan Calhanoglu could benefit from the changes.

Lazio team news

Hat-trick hero against Napoli in the round of 16 - Tijani Noslin - would continue to deputise for the injured Taty Castellanos, while midfielder Nicolo Rovella is back from a ban. Although Ivan Provedel remains the first-choice, cup goalkeeper Christos Mandas is likely to be called in action on Tuesday.

Elseid Hysaj and ex-Inter man Matias Vecino will keep Castellanos company on the treatment table, while Fisayo Dele-Bashiru emerges as a doubt after picking up a knock over the weekend.

