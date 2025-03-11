How to watch today's Inter vs Feyenoord Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Inter and Feyenoord, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter take a two-goal advantage into the second-leg of the Champions League round of 16 stage when the Nerazzurri welcome Feyenoord to San Siro on Tuesday.

The Italian outfit registered a 3-2 domestic win after going down by two goals against Monza over the weekend, which is just the kind of comeback Robin van Persie's men will need to pull off in order to progress to the last eight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Inter vs Feyenoord online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League round of 16 match between Inter and Feyenoord will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, ViX (with Sling TV) and CBS Sports Network.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Inter vs Feyenoord kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Giuseppe Meazza

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 match between Inter and Feyenoord will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Tuesday, March 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

After making changes at the weekend, Inter boss Simone Inzaghi will hand recalls to Marcus Thuram, Kristjan Asllani, and Piotr Zielinski.

Carlos Augusto, who missed the first leg due to a calf issue, is in line for a start on Tuesday. With Augusto set to occupy the left channel, Alessandro Bastoni should join Benjamin Pavard and Stefan de Vrij at the back.

Goalkeeper Yann Sommer made the squad last time out following a thumb surgery, but Josep Martinez may continue to deputise in goal for now.

However, Matteo Darmian, Federico Dimarco, Valentin Carboni and Nicola Zalewski are sure to miss out through injuries.

Feyenoord team news

Amid the visitors' mammoth injury list, the likes of Hwang In-beom, Bart Nieuwkoop, Gernot Trauner, Calvin Stengs, Justin Bijlow and Quinten Timber will all miss the trip to Milan.

Ibrahim Osman will have to serve a one-match ban as the forward picked up his milestone booking in the opening leg, but defender Givairo Read is back from his European suspension.

Brazilian winger Igor Paixao will support Julian Carranza in attack.

