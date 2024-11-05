How to watch today's Inter vs Arsenal Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Inter and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter will welcome Arsenal to Stadio Giuseppe Meazza for a Champions League encounter on Wednesday.

Both Inter and Arsenal picked up 1-0 wins in their previous European meeting, beating Young Boys and Shakhtar Donetsk, respectively. However, the Gunners dropped points in their third straight domestic game after Mikel Arteta's men suffered a 1-0 loss at Newcastle over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to nine games (W8 D1) in all competitions following Sunday's 1-0 Serie A win against Venezia.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Inter vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Inter and Arsenal will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), UniMas, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Inter vs Arsenal kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

The UEFA Champions League match between Inter and Arsenal will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, November 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

The hosts' manager Simone Inzaghi may only be without long-term absentee Carlos Augusto due to a hamstring injury, as Alessandro Bastoni is expected to be ready for the Arsenal game despite being forced off with cramps in the Venezia win.

Federico Dimarco has fared well on the left side in the absence of the Brazilian left-back, with former Arsenal man Henrikh Mkhitaryan joining either Hakan Calhanoglu or Piotr Zielinski in midfield, while Mehdi Taremi and Lautaro Martinez are paired upfront.

Inter possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Taremi, Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Di Gennaro, Martinez Defenders: Dumfries, De Vrij, Acerbi, Pavard, Bisseck, Dimarco, Darmian, Palacios, Bastoni Midfielders: Zielinski, Frattesi, Buchanan, Calhanoglu, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Barella Forwards: Arnautovic, Thuram, Martinez, Correa, Taremi

Arsenal team news

While Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes marked their returns from injury in the weekend loss, it is to be seen if Martin Odegaard would make his long-awaited return to action against Inter, but Arteta is sure to remain without the likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney and Riccardo Calafiori due to injury.

White came off the bench in the final minutes against Newcastle but is likely to be handed a start at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, allowing Thomas Partey to thrust forward with Leandro Trossard making way.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Merino, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neto, Raya Defenders: Saliba, White, Gabriel, Timber, Kiwior, Zinchenko Midfielders: Partey, Odegaard, Jorginho, Merino, Havertz, Rice Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Sterling

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Inter and Arsenal across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 25, 2003 Inter 1-5 Arsenal UEFA Champions League September 17, 2003 Arsenal 0-3 Inter UEFA Champions League

