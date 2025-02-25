How to watch today's Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Inter Miami and Sporting Kansas City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami will be looking to make it to the CONCACAF Champions Cup knockouts when they play against Sporting Kansas City at the Chase Stadium on Tuesday.

After a 1-0 win at Kansas City under freezing temperatures in the opening leg of the round one last week, the Herons only need to avoid defeat here in order to make it to the round of 16 stage of the competition in successive years.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Inter Miami and Sporting Kansas City will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, TUDN, FS2 (Fox Sports 2) and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Chase Stadium

The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Inter Miami and Sporting Kansas City will be played at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Tuesday, February 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Inter Miami team news

Goalkeeper Drake Callender continues to nurse a muscle injury, while David Martinez and Yannick Bright are doubts due to ankle and thigh problems, respectively.

Jordi Alba could be deployed in his usual left-back position, and Tomas Aviles' red card from the 2-2 MLS draw with New York City at the weekend does not apply for the continental competition.

Lionel Messi scored the only goal in the first leg, while Oscar Ustari recorded a clean sheet.

Sporting Kansas City team news

As for the visitors, Jansen Miller remains a doubt after missing the home leg due to a back injury, while Khiry Shelton is likely to miss out on account of a hamstring strain.

Recent signing Dejan Joveljic, who was dropped to the bench in the 1-0 MLS loss against Austin, should earn a recall in attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links