CONCACAF Champions Cup
Chase Stadium
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

CONCACAF Champions CupInter Miami CFSporting Kansas CityInter Miami CF vs Sporting Kansas City

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Inter Miami and Sporting Kansas City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami will be looking to make it to the CONCACAF Champions Cup knockouts when they play against Sporting Kansas City at the Chase Stadium on Tuesday.

After a 1-0 win at Kansas City under freezing temperatures in the opening leg of the round one last week, the Herons only need to avoid defeat here in order to make it to the round of 16 stage of the competition in successive years.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Inter Miami and Sporting Kansas City will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, TUDN, FS2 (Fox Sports 2) and ViX (with Sling TV).

Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup
Chase Stadium

The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Inter Miami and Sporting Kansas City will be played at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Tuesday, February 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami team news

Goalkeeper Drake Callender continues to nurse a muscle injury, while David Martinez and Yannick Bright are doubts due to ankle and thigh problems, respectively.

Jordi Alba could be deployed in his usual left-back position, and Tomas Aviles' red card from the 2-2 MLS draw with New York City at the weekend does not apply for the continental competition.

Lionel Messi scored the only goal in the first leg, while Oscar Ustari recorded a clean sheet.

Sporting Kansas City team news

As for the visitors, Jansen Miller remains a doubt after missing the home leg due to a back injury, while Khiry Shelton is likely to miss out on account of a hamstring strain.

Recent signing Dejan Joveljic, who was dropped to the bench in the 1-0 MLS loss against Austin, should earn a recall in attack.

Form

MIA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

SKC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

MIA

Last 3 matches

SKC

3

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

7

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/3
Both teams scored
2/3

Standings

Useful links

