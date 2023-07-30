Another signing for Inter Miami! Highly-rated midfielder Facundo Farias joins fellow Argentine Lionel Messi at MLS club

Inter Miami have signed midfielder Facundo Farias who joins fellow Argentine Lionel Messi at the MLS side.

Inter Miami sign Facundo Farias

Farias joins fellow Argentine Messi at Inter Miami

Joins the club on a three-year deal

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter Miami completed the signing of the 20-year-old midfielder on a contract that will run until 2026 with options of extending his stay for 2027 and 2028 seasons. Farias' transfer is now subject to receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa. Once the process gets completed, Farias will join fellow Argentine Lionel Messi at the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Born in Sant Fe, Argentina, Farias graduated from Argentine top division side Colon's youth system and spent the first four seasons of his professional career at the club. He has represented Argentina at the U15 and U17 levels.

WHAT THEY SAID?: After signing for the MLS side, Farias told Inter Miami's official website, "I’m very pleased to make this move. Inter Miami is a big club with incredible ambition and I am excited to be a part of the project alongside great players, coaches and staff."

On securing the Argentine's signature, Inter Miami's Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson said, "Facundo is a player with a lot of promise and we’re excited to bring him to Inter Miami. We believe he will be able to realize his potential here and bolster our options in a number of positions."

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI? Messi's Inter Miami will be next seen in action on August 1 in a Leagues Cup round of 32 clash against Orlando City.