Indiana Pacers 2024 NBA schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about how to watch Indiana Pacers basketball games anywhere in the United States.

The Indiana Pacers could once again surpass expectations this season, with the potential to secure a Top 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. GM Kevin Pritchard has crafted a formidable roster that has already demonstrated its capabilities, especially following their surprising journey to the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

The acquisition of Pascal Siakam in January strengthened the Pacers' core significantly. Siakam’s impressive performance, shooting a career-best 54.9% from the floor and averaging over 20 points per game for the fifth consecutive season, provides a vital boost to Indiana's offense. Pairing Siakam with Myles Turner gives the team the chance to transform their already top-tier offense into a more balanced squad. Should they elevate their defense into the Top 15 for defensive rating, the Pacers could become one of the most well-rounded teams in the league.

The health of Tyrese Haliburton will be crucial, as he powers the offense, and with Indiana's depth, their rotation remains solid and packed with talent.

From regular season to the playoffs, here's a detailed guide to the broadcast options and how to watch, covering streaming services, over-the-air channels, and VPN options for the 2024-25 season.

Indiana Pacers upcoming NBA fixtures

DateOpponentTime (ET)TV Channel
Wed, Oct 23@ Detroit Pistons7:00 PMBally Sports Indiana
Fri, Oct 25@ New York Knicks7:30 PMESPN
Sun, Oct 27Philadelphia 76ers3:30 PMBally Sports Indiana
Mon, Oct 28@ Orlando Magic7:00 PMBally Sports Indiana
Wed, Oct 30Boston Celtics7:00 PMESPN
Fri, Nov 1@ New Orleans Pelicans8:00 PMBally Sports Indiana
Mon, Nov 4@ Dallas Mavericks9:45 PMBally Sports Indiana
Wed, Nov 6Orlando Magic7:00 PMBally Sports Indiana
Fri, Nov 8@ Charlotte Hornets7:00 PMBally Sports Indiana
Sun, Nov 10New York Knicks5:00 PMBally Sports Indiana
Wed, Nov 13@ Orlando Magic7:00 PMBally Sports Indiana
Fri, Nov 15Miami Heat7:00 PMBally Sports Indiana
Sun, Nov 17Miami Heat5:00 PMBally Sports Indiana
Mon, Nov 18@ Toronto Raptors7:30 PMBally Sports Indiana
Wed, Nov 20@ Houston Rockets8:00 PMNo Local Telecast
Fri, Nov 22@ Milwaukee Bucks7:30 PMESPN
Sun, Nov 24Washington Wizards5:00 PMBally Sports Indiana
Mon, Nov 25New Orleans Pelicans7:00 PMBally Sports Indiana
Wed, Nov 27Portland Trail Blazers7:00 PMKATU 2.2
Fri, Nov 29Detroit Pistons8:00 PMBally Sports Indiana
Sun, Dec 1@ Memphis Grizzlies3:30 PMBally Sports Indiana
Tue, Dec 3@ Toronto Raptors7:30 PMBally Sports Indiana
Wed, Dec 4@ Brooklyn Nets7:30 PMBally Sports Indiana
Fri, Dec 6@ Chicago Bulls8:00 PMBally Sports Indiana / Chicago Sports Network
Sun, Dec 8Charlotte Hornets5:00 PMBally Sports Indiana
Thu, Dec 19@ Phoenix Suns9:00 PMBally Sports Indiana
Sun, Dec 22@ Sacramento Kings6:00 PMNo Local Telecast
Mon, Dec 23@ Golden State Warriors10:00 PMNBA TV
Thu, Dec 26Oklahoma City Thunder7:00 PMNBA TV
Fri, Dec 27@ Boston Celtics7:30 PMNBA TV
Sun, Dec 29@ Boston Celtics6:00 PMBally Sports Indiana
Tue, Dec 31Milwaukee Bucks3:00 PMBally Sports Indiana

How to watch Indiana Pacers NBA games in local markets

While each NBA team has a Regional Sports Network that carries its local games, some will also air on national television on channels like ABC, ESPN, NBA TV and TNT. The Pacers will have nine nationally televised games on ESPN, ABC, and TNT. Additionally, they have five extra games that will be televised on NBA TV.

All local Indiana Pacers games will air on Bally Sports Indiana (BSIN) during the 2024-25 season. If you live in Indiana Pacers team territory and have a provider that includes BSIN, you can stream Indiana Pacers.

Cable providers such as Xfinity, DISH, and DIRECTV offer BSIN, as do streaming services such as DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo, both of whom provide more options for catching NBA teams' regional sports networks (RSNs) than other providers (see the table below) alongside the national TV channels. If you live outside of the local market, you can catch games with a subscription to NBA League Pass.

Streaming ServiceNational GamesRegional Games
DIRECTV STREAMABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TVBally Sports Network, YES, NBC Sports, Altitude, Space City, Spectrum Sportsnet, MSG, Root Sports Northwest, Monumental
FuboABC, ESPN, NBA TVBally Sports Network, NBC Sports, Altitude, Space City, Root, and Monumental
SlingABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TVN/A
Hulu Live TVABC, ESPN, TNTNBC Sports, Monumental
YouTube TVABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TVNBC Sports, Monumental
MaxTNTN/A

How to watch Indiana Pacers NBA games With An OTA Antenna

Interested in watching Pacers games for absolutely free? ABC will get a handful of high-profile Pacers matchups later in the NBA season against teams like the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, February 9 at 1:00 pm ET. You can watch ABC for free by installing an over-the-air antenna.

To see which channels you can access, plug your zip code into the FCC’s Reception Map Tool.

The best part? No monthly fees! Once you’ve got the antenna set up, you can enjoy local broadcasts as long as the device keeps going strong.

If you’d rather stream Pacers games, you can also grab a free trial from a streaming service like DIRECTV STREAM.

How to watch the 2024-25 Indiana Pacers season without cable

Streaming services are rapidly becoming the primary method for fans to watch NBA games, thanks to a growing array of providers in the market.

There is a wide selection of streaming options available, ranging from those that offer specific broadcast packages, such as ESPN+, Fubo and YouTube TV, to more flexible choices like Sling TV and Hulu Live TV, which allow users to customize their channel selection. No cable or satellite TV subscription needed. Start watching with a free trial.

In the United States, basketball fans have access to four types of streaming platforms this season. There are four multi-channel services offering both national and regional games (Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu, YouTube TV), two dedicated solely to national broadcasts (Sling, Max), multiple region-specific platforms (DTC platforms like MSG+, Bally Sports+), and one service focused on out-of-market matchups (NBA League Pass). These categories represent the primary options for streaming basketball.

NBA teams provide direct-to-consumer streaming options, which can complement your existing TV provider, but based on our experience, the cost doesn’t justify it. Bally Sports+ is priced at $20 a month, while MSG+ will set you back $30 per month. While it might seem like a way to cut expenses, you’ll likely feel frustrated when you're unable to watch nationally broadcast games, which occur at least once a month.

Moreover, not every team offers this streaming option, and if you frequently travel outside your local market, you'll lose access to your team's games altogether. This makes multi-channel services like DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo even better as they show both regional and national matchups.

Indiana Pacers TV Schedule

(*) - Requires add-on or higher tier

GameChannelDTV StreamFuboHuluSling TVYouTube
@ Detroit PistonsBally Sports Indiana / FanDuel Sports Network Indiana$28---
@ New York KnicksESPN
vs Philadelphia 76ersBally Sports Indiana / FanDuel Sports Network Indiana$28---
@ Orlando MagicBally Sports Indiana / FanDuel Sports Network Indiana$28---
vs Boston CelticsESPN
@ New Orleans PelicansBally Sports Indiana / FanDuel Sports Network Indiana$28---
@ Dallas MavericksBally Sports Indiana / FanDuel Sports Network Indiana$28---
vs Orlando MagicBally Sports Indiana / FanDuel Sports Network Indiana$28---
@ Charlotte HornetsBally Sports Indiana / FanDuel Sports Network Indiana$28---
vs New York KnicksBally Sports Indiana / FanDuel Sports Network Indiana$28---
@ Orlando MagicBally Sports Indiana / FanDuel Sports Network Indiana$28---
vs Miami HeatBally Sports Indiana / FanDuel Sports Network Indiana$28---
vs Miami HeatBally Sports Indiana / FanDuel Sports Network Indiana$28---
@ Toronto RaptorsBally Sports Indiana / FanDuel Sports Network Indiana$28---
@ Houston RocketsNo Local Telecast-----
@ Milwaukee BucksESPN
vs Washington WizardsBally Sports Indiana / FanDuel Sports Network Indiana$28---
vs New Orleans PelicansBally Sports Indiana / FanDuel Sports Network Indiana$28---
vs Portland Trail BlazersKATU 2.2-----
vs Detroit PistonsBally Sports Indiana / FanDuel Sports Network Indiana$28---
@ Memphis GrizzliesBally Sports Indiana / FanDuel Sports Network Indiana$28---
@ Toronto RaptorsBally Sports Indiana / FanDuel Sports Network Indiana$28---
@ Brooklyn NetsBally Sports Indiana / FanDuel Sports Network Indiana$28---
@ Chicago BullsChicago Sports Network / FanDuel Sports Network Indiana$28---
vs Charlotte HornetsBally Sports Indiana / FanDuel Sports Network Indiana$28---
@ Phoenix SunsBally Sports Indiana / FanDuel Sports Network Indiana$28---
@ Sacramento KingsNo Local Telecast-----
@ Golden State WarriorsNBA TV$15$8-$11$11
vs Oklahoma City ThunderNBA TV$15$8-$11$11
@ Boston CelticsNBA TV$15$8-$11$11
@ Boston CelticsBally Sports Indiana / FanDuel Sports Network Indiana$28---
vs Milwaukee BucksBally Sports Indiana / FanDuel Sports Network Indiana$28---

How to watch Indiana Pacers NBA games on DirecTV Stream

  • Suggested Plan: CHOICE
  • Price: $108.99 plus RSN fees (varies regionally)
  • Free Trial: (5 Days)
  • Channels: Bally Sports, ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

DIRECTV STREAM boasts the widest range of Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), including Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports North, compared to other live TV streaming services. To access RSN livestreams, you'll need to subscribe to the DTV Stream Choice package or higher. The package starts with a five-day free trial and is priced at $108.99 per month, not including RSN fees, which you can check here by entering your pin code.

It has 91 channels as part of their service, including sports channels like TBS, USA Network, TNT, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, and Fox Sports 2.

With DIRECTV STREAM, you'll still encounter blackouts for out-of-market games. However, you can sidestep these restrictions by adding NBA League Pass to your subscription for as low as $14.99 per month. This combo allows you to catch every NBA game, combining League Pass access with the channels provided by DIRECTV STREAM.

Every DIRECTV STREAM subscriber enjoys unlimited storage on their Cloud DVR, allowing for extensive recording capabilities, and up to 20 users can stream simultaneously.

DIRECTV STREAM is compatible with a variety of devices for watching the Indiana Pacers, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhones/iPads, Android phones/tablets, Mac computers, Windows PCs, and smart TVs from brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, and VIZIO. However, it's worth noting that DIRECTV STREAM is not accessible on gaming consoles such as PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo.

How to watch Indiana Pacers NBA games on Fubo

  • Recommended Plan: Pro
  • Price: $79.99 plus RSN fees ($15)
  • Free Trial: Yes (7 Days)
  • Channels Included: Bally Sports, ABC, ESPN, NBA TV

To catch Indiana Pacers games, you can tune in via Bally Sports Indiana, ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and ABC with their Pro package, priced at $94.99 per month. However, it's important to mention that TNT is not included in this lineup.

Fubo markets itself as a haven for sports enthusiasts, especially those who enjoy international soccer, NFL, MLB, NASCAR, and F1. After a free 7-day trial, subscribers can subscribe to Fubo for as low as $79.99 per month, gaining access to nearly 200 channels, as well as the ability to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

You can also purchase the fuboTV Sports Plus package for an additional $11/mo. The add on package includes access to NBA TV, which carries around 90 NBA regular-season games, which are subject to local blackout restrictions, as well as analysis shows and documentaries. NBA TV also has live out-of-market games and highlights.

Fubo’s lineup boasts 90 channels, offering a robust mix of sports options such as ESPN, USA Network, FS1, ESPN2, Fox Sports 2, ABC, NFL Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, and NFL RedZone.

How to watch Indiana Pacers NBA games on Hulu+

  • Recommended Plan: Hulu+ Live TV
  • Price: $82.99
  • Free Trial: Yes (3 Days)
  • Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT

Hulu + Live TV (plans starting from $77 per month) includes ABC, ESPN, and TNT in every plan. While it excels in offering local channels, it falls short in providing regional sports networks (RSNs). You'll find a limited selection, such as NBC Sports' regional networks in certain areas, but major RSNs like Bally Sports and MSG Network are notably absent from its lineup.

NBA TV is currently not included in Hulu’s channel list, so you will miss a few games that are broadcast on it. Another drawback is the limit of two simultaneous streams, which could be an issue for larger families. However, unlimited DVR storage helps offset that limitation.

There's something for the entire family to enjoy when you’re not watching basketball. It features all ESPN channels, NFL Network, MLB Network, NHL Network, Golf Channel, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, and more. Each plan includes the Disney Bundle with access to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus content. You can log into ESPN Plus with your Hulu credentials as soon as you subscribe.

How to watch Indiana Pacers NBA games on Sling TV (Not recommended)

You can watch Indiana Pacers games on TNT, ESPN2, ESPN, NBA TV, and ESPN3 with Sling Orange's Sports Extra package, which costs $51 per month. However, Sling doesn't offer Bally Sports.

The budget-friendly options let you save money while customizing your plans to fit your viewing preferences. Based on your location, you may have access to local channels like ABC, Fox, and NBC. However, if you live in an area where these are available, your monthly cost will rise by $5. For sports enthusiasts, you can enhance the limited selection by adding a Sports Extra package to your subscription.

Can I watch the Indiana Pacers with Max?

You can catch any Pacers games broadcast on TNT through the B/R Sports Add-On package. Typically priced at $9.99 per month, it’s currently offered at no extra charge with a standard Max subscription, which begins at $9.99 per month.

The Max B/R Sports Add-On package also features NHL games on TNT, select NCAA March Madness matchups, and U.S. Soccer events.

How to watch Indiana Pacers out-of-market NBA games

If you're looking to catch Indiana Pacers games outside of your local market during the 2024 season, NBA League Pass offers the most comprehensive access. It features all games not blacked out nationally or locally as well as the channel NBA TV.

For those seeking more features, NBA League Pass Premium includes everything from the standard pass, plus the ability to stream games live and on-demand on up to three devices at once. You’ll also get exclusive access to the in-arena feed for any game of your choice.

The current cost for NBA League Pass is $15 per month, while the Premium version is priced at $23 per month. Both subscriptions come with a seven-day free trial.

Nationally televised games are blacked out for all NBA League Pass subscribers. This applies to matchups aired on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV in the U.S., as well as those broadcast on Sportsnet and TSN in Canada.

Due to this limitation, you won’t be able to stream any All-Star Weekend events, the NBA Play-In Tournament, or any NBA playoff games via this service. To watch those, you'll need to find alternative ways to access the channels broadcasting the game you're interested in.

You do get to listen to the local radio broadcasts for all live games through NBA League Pass, so if you are interested in a game that is blacked out to you, you are not completely shut out from following the action live.

Watch Indiana Pacers Games With A VPN

For those living abroad or just outside of Indiana TV market, another dependable way to watch Pacers in action is via a VPN.

Regardless of whether you use DirecTV Stream, Fubo (formerly FuboTV), or another streaming platform, you can supplement it with a VPN to watch out-of-market games. It enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad (NBA League Pass is the ticket you need if you're overseas).

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

