'I will completely destroy him!' - Aogo reveals he used to wind up Robben in an attempt to stop him

The former Hamburg and Schalke defender said he used every defensive dark art to try and contain the Bayern Munich star - but he was just too good

Arjen Robben overcame hard tackles and harsh insults to destroy defenders - but would always shake your hand at the end of the game, according to former full-back Dennis Aogo.

Up until his retirement last summer, Robben had spent his 17-year professional career for , , and cutting inside from the right wing and twisting left backs to his will, and Aogo has revealed the lengths he went to in trying to stop the Dutchman.

During Robben's 10-year stint at Bayern, Aogo came up against him multiple times for , Hamburg, and , and went through the full repertoire of defensive dark arts to try and stop him - but the winger would always get the better of him before being a perfect sportsman come the final whistle.

Speaking exclusively to Goal and SPOX, Aogo said: "He was clearly the best opponent I ever played against. I had many duels against him. He was extremely impressive to me. When I thought in my youthful madness that I was also a national team player, I often had a big mouth before the games against Bayern.

"Before each game, I made a decision: 'Today I will leave the field as the winner and destroy him'. I looked for a fight on the pitch and tried to confuse him with provocations or by insulting him - but he was so blatantly focused that he didn't let himself be affected at all and did this for 90 minutes. He completely destroyed me several times.

"I insulted Arjen with really harsh words and tried to play too hard. I remember a game where I got a yellow card after ten minutes. That was my death sentence, after that he completely made a fool of me. Even if I insulted and kicked him, he always showed class.

"There are players who will come up to you and provoke you after they have destroyed you, but Robben always shook my hand respectfully after the games and wished me all the best. It hurt much more than an insulting comment in reply would have.

"He was just a huge sportsman and almost unstoppable in the game, although everyone knew what was coming. His pace and timing were unique. On the other hand, he also stood out on the human side because he never stooped to my level. I take my hat off to Arjen Robben."

Aogo has spent his entire career in German football, but the 33-year-old is currently without a club after leaving second division side in January having made just four appearances since joining last summer.

He is currently recovering from achilles tendon problems, with German football also on an indefinite break due to the coronavirus pandemic.