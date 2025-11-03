+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Ryan Kelly

How to watch the FA Cup second round draw: TV channel, live stream, time, team numbers & all the details

Your guide to the upcoming draw for the 2025-26 FA Cup second round, including where to watch it live, when it starts, teams involved and more

The first round proper of the 2025-26 FA Cup is almost complete and we will soon know the make-up of the second round.

Bigger clubs such as Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City and Reading have already bowed out, but the likes of Wigan Athletic, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers remain in the hunt for glory.

Here, GOAL brings you all you need to know about how to watch the second round draw of the FA Cup.

FA Cup second round draw TV channel & live stream

You can watch the FA Cup draw live on the TNT Sports YouTube channel below from 6:30pm GMT (1:30pm ET).

The draw forms part of the live coverage of the final first-round game between Tamworth and Leyton Orient, which is being broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 in the United Kingdom or ESPN Select if you are watching in the United States. It is also being streamed live on the official FA Cup YouTube channel.

Becky Ives and former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott will help conduct the draw.

What time does the FA Cup second round draw start?

The draw is expected to start at approximately 6:30pm GMT (1:30pm ET) on Monday November 3.

FA Cup second round draw teams & ball numbers

The second round features the 40 winners from the first-round ties. No new teams enter the competition at this stage.

You can see the ball numbers below:

  1. Weston Super Mare
  2. Salford City 
  3. Luton Town 
  4. Accrington Stanley
  5. Milton Keynes Dons
  6. Stockport County
  7. Wigan Athletic
  8. Newport County
  9. Cheltenham Town 
  10. Barnsley 
  11. Carlisle United
  12. Bristol Rovers
  13.  Peterborough United
  14. Oldham Athletic
  15. Doncaster Rovers
  16. Tamworth or Leyton Orient
  17. Chesterfield
  18. Boreham Wood
  19. Sutton United
  20. Bolton Wanderers
  21. Chelmsford City
  22. Barrow
  23. Wycombe Wanderers
  24. Exeter City 
  25. Slough Town 
  26. Wealdstone
  27. Swindon Town
  28. Grimsby Town 
  29. Buxton 
  30. Burton Albion
  31. Brackley Town
  32. Blackpool
  33. Cambridge United
  34. Gateshead
  35. Mansfield Town
  36. Macclesfield 
  37. Shrewsbury Town
  38. Fleetwood Town 
  39. Port Vale 
  40. Walsall

When will the FA Cup second round games be played?

The second round games are scheduled to be played on the weekend of December 6, so that means games will likely be scheduled for December 5, 6, 7 and 8.

