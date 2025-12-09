The league phase of the UEFA Champions League continues with Tottenham Hotspur welcoming Slavia Prague to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday. The match will kick off at 8 pm local time. In the United States, this means a start time of 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. Spurs eased the pressure on manager Thomas Frank with a comfortable 2-0 win over his former club Brentford in the Premier League at the weekend.

They will be out to add another victory, this time in the Champions League, when they take on the Czech outfit. The Lilywhites' last European away day ended in a 5-3 defeat at the hands of European champions Paris Saint-Germain. They will be confident against Slavia Prague at home, having won both of the games they have played at their own stadium in this competition. Their opponents, meanwhile, appear to be heading towards an early Champions League elimination as they remain winless in the league phase so far after five matches.

The Czech giants have only managed three draws and two defeats, collecting a meagre three points. Jindrich Trpisovsky's men are on a five-game winning streak in the Czech top flight, but simply can't buy a win in the Champions League. They will be hoping to cause a massive upset on their visit to north London.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tottenham vs Slavia Prague online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Champions League match between Tottenham and Slavia Prague will be available to watch on Paramount+ and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tottenham vs Slavia Prague kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Champions League match between Tottenham and Slavia Prague will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London, England on Wednesday, 9 December at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Tottenham have injury concerns over Destiny Udogie and Randal Kolo Muani before the visit of Slavia Prague in the Champions League. Kolo Muani, the Paris Saint-Germain loanee, impressed against Brentford but was withdrawn early and was later seen limping as he left the stadium. Udogie is nursing a minor soft tissue problem. Frank will already be without long-term absentees James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke. Mathys Tel will be unavailable after he was not included in the club’s Champions League squad for the league phase.

Slavia Prague team news

Trpisovsky's side will be without Oscar (muscle), Filip Horsky (ACL), Petr Sevcik (ACL) and Dominik Javorcek (knee). There are doubts about the availability of key attacker Tomas Chory, who is suffering from illness. Slavia Prague, though, will be boosted by the recent return of Slovakian winger Ivan Schranz.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links