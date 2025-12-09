This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
team-logoTottenham
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
team-logoSlavia Prague
Sthembiso Nkabinde

How to watch today's Tottenham vs Slavia Prague Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Tottenham and Slavia Prague, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The league phase of the UEFA Champions League continues with Tottenham Hotspur welcoming Slavia Prague to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday. The match will kick off at 8 pm local time. In the United States, this means a start time of 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. Spurs eased the pressure on manager Thomas Frank with a comfortable 2-0 win over his former club Brentford in the Premier League at the weekend. 

They will be out to add another victory, this time in the Champions League, when they take on the Czech outfit. The Lilywhites' last European away day ended in a 5-3 defeat at the hands of European champions Paris Saint-Germain. They will be confident against Slavia Prague at home, having won both of the games they have played at their own stadium in this competition. Their opponents, meanwhile, appear to be heading towards an early Champions League elimination as they remain winless in the league phase so far after five matches. 

The Czech giants have only managed three draws and two defeats, collecting a meagre three points. Jindrich Trpisovsky's men are on a five-game winning streak in the Czech top flight, but simply can't buy a win in the Champions League. They will be hoping to cause a massive upset on their visit to north London.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tottenham vs Slavia Prague online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Champions League match between Tottenham and Slavia Prague will be available to watch on Paramount+ and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Tottenham vs Slavia Prague kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Champions League
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Champions League match between Tottenham and Slavia Prague will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London, England on Wednesday, 9 December at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Team news & squads

Tottenham vs Slavia Prague Probable lineups

TottenhamHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-3

Home team crestSLP
1
G. Vicario
24
D. Spence
37
M. van de Ven
4
K. Danso
23
P. Porro
6
J. Palhinha
28
W. Odobert
7
X. Simons
15
L. Bergvall
22
B. Johnson
9
Richarlison
36
J. Stanek
4
D. Zima
2
S. Chaloupek
3
T. Holes
16
D. Moses
23
M. Sadilek
21
D. Doudera
18
J. Boril
13
M. Chytil
17
L. Provod
26
I. Schranz

3-4-3

SLPAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • T. Frank

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Trpisovsky

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Tottenham team news

Tottenham have injury concerns over Destiny Udogie and Randal Kolo Muani before the visit of Slavia Prague in the Champions League. Kolo Muani, the Paris Saint-Germain loanee, impressed against Brentford but was withdrawn early and was later seen limping as he left the stadium. Udogie is nursing a minor soft tissue problem. Frank will already be without long-term absentees James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke. Mathys Tel will be unavailable after he was not included in the club’s Champions League squad for the league phase.

Slavia Prague team news

Trpisovsky's side will be without Oscar (muscle), Filip Horsky (ACL), Petr Sevcik (ACL) and Dominik Javorcek (knee). There are doubts about the availability of key attacker Tomas Chory, who is suffering from illness. Slavia Prague, though, will be boosted by the recent return of Slovakian winger Ivan Schranz.

Form

TOT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

SLP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

TOT

Last 4 matches

SLP

3

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

5

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/4
Both teams scored
2/4

Standings

