A Championship side on the rise face their toughest challenge yet, aiming to turn the Racecourse Ground into the stage for a giant-killing against Premier League opposition.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Wrexham vs Chelsea as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Wrexham vs Chelsea kick-off time

Wrexham vs Chelsea kicks off on 7 Mar at 12:45 EST and 17:45 GMT.

Match preview

Wrexham have been playing some sparkling football lately, and they’re quickly becoming one of the most entertaining sides to follow. Under Phil Parkinson’s guidance, the team has found a rhythm, expressing themselves with confidence and attacking with real purpose. Sure, that 2-0 defeat at home to Millwall in the Championship early last month was a bump in the road, but since then Wrexham AFC have shown resilience and haven’t let it derail their momentum.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have had a couple of stumbles in recent weeks, but when it comes to the FA Cup, they look sharp and well-prepared. Their emphatic wins, brushing aside Charlton 5-1 and then dismantling Hull 4-0, suggest a side that’s rediscovered its cutting edge. With Liam Rosenior at the helm, Chelsea will be eager to bring that same energy into their clash with Wrexham, setting the stage for a fascinating contest.

Key stats & injury news

Wrexham had to deal with a nasty sickness bug that swept through the squad before their Championship trip to Charlton Athletic, but Phil Parkinson should have the luxury of a fully fit group to pick from when they line up against Chelsea.

The Blues, on the other hand, are missing a couple of important names, Estevao and Marc Cucurella are sidelined with hamstring issues, but Rosenior still has plenty of attacking options at his disposal. With the depth and firepower in his squad, Chelsea will feel confident about taking the game to Wrexham.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

WRE Last 2 matches CHE 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Chelsea 2 - 2 Wrexham

Chelsea 5 - 0 Wrexham 2 Goals scored 7 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

