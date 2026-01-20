This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
team-logoReal Madrid
Estadio Bernabeu
team-logoMonaco
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Monaco Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Monaco, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid hosts Monaco on matchday 7 of the Champions League group phase, with Kylian Mbappe looking to prove a point against his old club and build on an already impressive personal tally for the campaign. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Real Madrid vs Monaco as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAParamount+
UKTNT Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaSony Sports Network
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiabeIN Sports Malaysia
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Real Madrid vs Monaco kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Champions League
Estadio Bernabeu

Real Madrid vs Monaco kicks off on 20 Jan 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT. 

Match preview

Real Madrid will play their first European match under new manager Alvaro Arbeloa when Kylian Mbappe's old club Monaco visit the Bernabeu. The Ligue 1 visitors aren't yet safe from early elimination in the Champions League group phase. There's a scramble for a top eight finish with only five points separating FC Copenhagen in 24th place and Atletico Madrid in eighth. 

Monaco have been inconsistent of late, losing three and winning three of their last six outings across all competitions. New Madrid boss Arbeloa oversaw a shock Copa del Rey exit to Albacete in his first match at the helm, but followed it with a 2-0 win over Levante in LaLiga to take Madrid within one point of leaders Barcelona.

Real Madrid CF v Levante UD - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images

Injuries and suspensions

Left-back Alvaro Carreras is suspended for Los Blancos. Eder Militao (hamstring), Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Rodrygo (discomfort), Ferland Mendy (calf) and Antonio Rudiger (knee) will miss out through injury, while Brahim Diaz won't be ready to play after travelling back from AFCON duty. The same goes for Lamine Camara and Krepin Diatta. 

Former Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is a doubt for Monaco after hobbling off in their defeat to Lorient at the weekend. The USA star has three goals in his last three UCL appearances.

Paul Pogba is out with a calf problem, while Lukas Hradecky (knee), Christian Mawissa (hamstring), Takumi Minamino (knee) and Mohammed Salisu (knee) are also all out. 

FBL-EUR-C1-MONACO-GALATASARAYGetty Images

Team news & squads

Real Madrid vs Monaco Probable lineups

Real MadridHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-3-1-2

Home team crestASM
1
T. Courtois
8
F. Valverde
17
R. Asencio
20
F. Garcia
24
D. Huijsen
5
J. Bellingham
14
A. Tchouameni
15
A. Guler
30
F. Mastantuono
7
Vinicius Junior
10
K. Mbappe
16
P. Koehn
5
T. Kehrer
12
C. Henrique
3
E. Dier
2
Vanderson
6
D. Zakaria
10
A. Golovin
11
M. Akliouche
4
J. Teze
14
M. Biereth
9
F. Balogun

4-3-1-2

ASMAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Arbeloa

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Pocognoli

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

RMA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

ASM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

RMA

Last 2 matches

ASM

1

Win

0

Draws

1

Win

5

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/2
Both teams scored
2/2

Standings

