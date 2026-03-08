Just a week after their dramatic 2-2 league draw, Rangers and Celtic meet again at Ibrox for a Scottish Cup quarter-final. It's Old Firm Derby day!

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Rangers vs Celtic, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Rangers vs Celtic for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Rangers vs Celtic kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Ibrox Stadium

Mansfield vs Arsenal will kick off on 8 Mar 2026 at 08:00 EST and 13:00 GMT.

Match preview

Under Danny Röhl, Rangers have become more attackingly coherent, but with that has come inconsistency. The Gers have drawn three of their last four league outings and failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last five.

Getty Images

This is the second Old Firm clash in seven days. In last Sunday's meeting, Rangers took a 2-0 lead through a Youssef Chermiti brace, but produced a spirited comeback thanks to goals from Kieran Tierney and Reo Hatate, which salvaged a point.

Getty Images

Despite a Europa League exit to Stuttgart, morale at Celtic under Martin O'Neill is good, although they still sit five points adrift of leaders Hearts in the title race.

The winner here secures a semi-final berth at Hampden Park in April.

Key stats & injury news

Dujon Sterling and Ryan Naderi have been carrying knocks but are expected to be available. Connor Barron and Bailey Rice remain sidelined.

Celtic are currently without several heavy hitters, including Jota, Cameron Carter-Vickers, and Arne Engels. Aaron Trusy, however, returns after a suspension.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Rangers vs Celtic Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager D. Roehl Probable lineup Substitutes Manager M. O'Neill

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rangers vs Celtic today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: