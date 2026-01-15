This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Copa del Rey
team-logoRacing Santander
team-logoBarcelona
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Racing Santander vs Barcelona Copa del Rey game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa del Rey match between Racing Santander and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newly-crowned Spanish Super Cup champions Barcelona travel to Segunda Division leaders Racing Santander in the Copa del Rey round of 16.   

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Racing Santander vs Barcelona, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAFubo USA
UKPremier Sports
IndiaFanCode
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaStarTimes World Football

Racing Santander vs Barcelona

Racing Santander vs Barcelona kick-off time

Racing Santander vs Barcelona kicks off on 15 Jan 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT. 

Match preview

The LaLiga leaders are flying, currently on a 10-match winning streak across all competitions. Hansi Flick's side have won 12 of their last 13, the only blemish in that sequence was a 3-0 defeat away to Chelsea in the Champions League. 

TOPSHOT-FBL-KSA-SUPERCUP-BARCELONA-REAL MADRIDGetty Images

Barca claimed a thrilling 3-2 win over Real Madrid in the Supercopa de España thanks to a brace from Raphinha and a strike from Robert Lewandowski. Flick could ring the changes here with the likes of Ronald Araujo, Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres all primed for starts. Torres is Barca's top scorer in LaLiga with 11 goals, while Rashford has six assists.

Marcus Rashford Barcelona 2025-26Getty Images

Racing has hit a roadblock in its season despite leading the Segunda Division, picking up just three points from its last four league encounters. They'll rely heavily on the creative talents of winger Inigo Vicente, who has 11 assists this term. 

Injuries & suspensions

Racing forward, Asier Villalibere, is unavailable after picking up a hamstring injury in the draw with Real Valladolid earlier this month. That's a blow, considering he's their top scorer in the league with 10 strikes. Arana is also a doubt after being omitted from the matchday squad for Saturday's defeat to Zaragoza.

Midfielder Gavi and defender Andreas Christensen are long-term absentees for Barca with injuries, while metronome Frenkie de Jong is suspended after his red card against Real Madrid. 

Team news & squads

Racing Santander vs Barcelona Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Lopez

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • H. Flick

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

SAN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
5/5

BAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

SAN

Last 5 matches

BAR

0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

0

Goals scored

15
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Standings

